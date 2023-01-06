BURLINGTON — After combing through its data, the Health Department said Friday that 86 more Vermonters died from COVID-19 than previously believed.

As of Friday, the number of Vermonters listed as having been killed by the coronavirus since 2020 stood at 877. Most of the previously uncounted deaths occurred in 2022.

