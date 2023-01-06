BURLINGTON — After combing through its data, the Health Department said Friday that 86 more Vermonters died from COVID-19 than previously believed.
As of Friday, the number of Vermonters listed as having been killed by the coronavirus since 2020 stood at 877. Most of the previously uncounted deaths occurred in 2022.
A review of the COVID-19 data the state had collected took place before the holidays. According to the Department of Health, an analyst discovered several death reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sent to the state’s epidemiology surveillance system hadn’t been entered. The entries are made by hand, and after a review, the department determined that some weren’t entered likely because of staffing reductions made after the state’s emergency response to the pandemic was scaled back.
“The Health Department is dedicated to consistent surveillance and accurate reporting,” stated Health Commissioner, Mark Levine, in a release. “I regret that these data were not reported in a more timely manner, but it is important to understand that because these deaths occurred over time — and spread across many months from across the state — we are confident this would not have had an impact on the trajectory of the data or on our approach to the pandemic.”
The new figures put Vermont’s COVID-19 death rate at 140 per 100,000, where it has been 126 per 100,000. It’s still the lowest rate in the continental United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new numbers will be reflected on the department’s website come Jan. 11.
“Our data team are among the heroes of Vermont’s pandemic response,” Levine stated. “Working long days with few days off from the moment we learned of the first case. Nonetheless, we are reviewing our systems to ensure data oversights like this one can be avoided, while supporting these dedicated public health workers.”
