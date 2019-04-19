KILLINGTON — The theme for Vermont Foodbank’s 2019 Hunger Action Conference at Killington Grand Hotel is focused on healing within, as the charitable organization grows an even bigger heart in an effort to understand the wounds of others.
“A number of childhood experiences — living in poverty, abuse, addiction — are indicators of poor outcomes for adults,” said Chris Meehan, chief community impact officer for Vermont Foodbank. “We’re trying to focus on the root of some of this.”
The May 3 conference theme, “Healing the Past for a Healthier Future,” was inspired by the trauma-informed training conferences many of the food bank employees are attending in an effort to better connect with clients and partners.
“(To change) the way we feed people and change the way we’re thinking about and talking about poverty,” said Nicole Whalen, director of communications and public affairs for the food bank.
If someone is in need of one of the most basic of human needs, such as food, there may be more factors resulting in the economic disparity that resulted in that need.
“The core comes from research around ACEs: Adverse Childhood Experiences,” Meehan said.
An ACE can be anything from being a child of divorce to experiencing abuse, Meehan said, and traumatic events can contribute to difficulty with self-preservation.
“That’s really what brought us to wanting to have the conference theme,” Meehan said. “There’s a huge amount of work that’s been happening in our field.”
Trauma-informed practices can also be applied to whole organizations and systems, such as the food bank, Meehan said.
“You can employ some different practices that move you towards becoming a healing organization,” Meehan said.
At last year’s conference, the Vermont Foodbank introduced “Vermonters Feeding Vermonters,” a program connecting people with Vermont growers. The program has seen great success in its inaugural year and is expanding, and Whalen said the food bank expects to have another 300-person turnout at this year’s conference.
“(We want to) Understand trauma and the impacts of trauma in peoples’ lives,” Meehan said. “That is why they’re having the (negative) outcomes they’re having.”
Vermont Foodbank serves 153,000 people each year, or one of every four state residents, and has 215 food shelves throughout the state, Whalen said.
“The official USDA rate of food security is slowly declining,” Whalen said. “We still have a long way to go.”
Visit bit.ly/2019Hunger for information on conference workshop and to register.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.