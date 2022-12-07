MONTPELIER — There were no abnormalities nor discrepancies found in Vermont’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Wednesday.
The 2022 Vermont General Election Audit was conducted on Dec. 6 at the Pavilion Auditorium, where there were no differences found between the audit results and the Official Returns of Vote.
“Every Vermont voter expects that when they vote their ballot, it is counted, and that their votes are counted accurately,” Condos stated in a release. “Today’s audit confirmed the accuracy and integrity of Vermont’s official election results, giving Vermonters peace of mind and confidence in our civic process.”
The audit was open to the public and streamed live online by ORCA Media. A recording of it can be found on ORCA Media’s YouTube channel.
Since 2006, Vermont law has required General Election audits using nationally identified best practices. Each ballot must be secured by local town or city clerks, a strict chain of custody has to be followed, and the ballots have to be kept in a vault for 22 months after the election.
Seven municipalities were randomly selected for this audit, those being Burlington — Namely the Chittenden-13 District — Dover, Fair Haven, Mount Tabor, Newport City, Richford and Waitsfield.
The audit results will be posted to the secretary of state’s website.
“As we work to combat the conspiracy theories, misinformation and disinformation that partisan operatives continue to use to erode public confidence in the integrity of election results, audits are one critical way that election officials can respond to these unfounded allegations,” Condos stated. “The right to vote is the very foundation of our democracy and the truth matters.”
