Election Audit
Secretary of State Jim Condos and other election officials perform a post-election audit of the 2022 Vermont General Election results in Montpelier on Tuesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — There were no abnormalities nor discrepancies found in Vermont’s midterm elections, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Wednesday.

The 2022 Vermont General Election Audit was conducted on Dec. 6 at the Pavilion Auditorium, where there were no differences found between the audit results and the Official Returns of Vote.

