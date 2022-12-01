BURLINGTON — The state is giving out free reflectors in an effort to keep people safe while they walk about at night
The initiative is called "Be Bright at Night." It’s from the Watch For Me VT program, run by the Department of Health.
“Most motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists occur at night,” stated Allie Breyer, of the health department's injury prevention program, in a release. “With fewer hours of daylight during the winter months we need to adjust our driving and walking habits accordingly. Wearing a reflector when you are out is one very easy thing you can do to stay safe.”
Starting this week, the department will be giving out the free reflectors at public events like the ones listed below:
— Friday: Springfield Downtown Holiday Program
— Saturday: Very Merry Middlebury
— Dec. 11: Rutland Farmers Market Christmas Holiday Fair
Other events will be posted at safestreets.vermont.gov/be-bright-night
The health department cites information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claiming that road-related injuries to pedestrians and cyclists are on the rise. In 2021, cyclist deaths were up 5% from the year before, and the number of road deaths for pedestrians was the highest it's been in 40 years.
