SOUTH BURLINGTON — Earlier this month, in a backyard overlooking Spear Street, dozens of Vermont Republicans watched a four-part performed history of patriotic songs and chowed down on barbecue beneath an American flag the width of a two-car garage in the lead up to Independence Day.

It was the state GOP’s third annual summer cookout, an evening featuring speakers such as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas.

