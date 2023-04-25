A group of people based in Lincoln plan to push the state to develop more comprehensive rules around private airstrips.
Sara Laird, of Save Vermont Airspace, which has a website at savevtairspace.org, said Tuesday that where she lives, a private airstrip has led to a fair amount of local controversy with debates and appeals at the local zoning level. She said other places have experienced these controversies and her group plans to ask state lawmakers to take a look at it.
“The idea is to try to address this at a statewide level and have a more comprehensive, thoughtful approach,” she said. “Ideally, the state would just say, no more private landing areas until we figure out how to do this right.”
Laird the public notification process could be improved and residents should have more say in the siting of private airstrips. The state could also issue more guidance to local municipalities on how to regulate them.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, vice chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said Tuesday that he’s spoken to some other lawmakers about this, but nothing official has been put forward. He expects his committee would be among those who would look at it.
Trini Brassard, assistant director of the Agency of Transportation, said part of the process for getting a private airstrip or helipad permitted is to have the AOT come and check to see if it’s safe. AOT makes a recommendation and sends it to the Vermont Transportation Board, which has to approve it.
John Zicconi, executive secretary of the Vermont Transportation Board, said Tuesday that his board won’t look at an application unless it has permits from the local municipality. If the town doesn’t have a permitting process for private airstrips, the board can review the application.
“We have the authority to look at the public interest, and public interest in statute is not defined,” he said. “That is something that is left kind of gray for the board to use its common sense.”
Whether the landing strip or helipad can be used in emergencies, how many flights there will be per day, the time of day the flights happen, are the sorts of things the board can look at, he said. Once an airplane is in the air, though, it falls under Federal Aviation Administration rules. The board cannot look at land-use issues, he said. That falls under the purview of the towns.
Zicconi said in 2012 there was one application for an airstrip that got permitted. In 2015, another one. There were three in 2016 and two in 2017, although the board shut down an unpermitted airstrip that year also. There were no applications filed in 2018. In 2019, there were two permitted, but again the board shut down another unpermitted airstrip. Four were permitted in 2020. The last one to be permitted was in 2021.
