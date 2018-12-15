On paper, Vermonters have until today, Saturday, to sign up for coverage from Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, but early next week, some people who were not able to reach the Department of Vermont Health Access will still be able to sign up.
In a statement, Cory Gustafson, commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access, said department staff members were “committed to helping Vermonters get into their chosen plan for Jan. 1.”
“And I don’t want people to have to wait on hold a long time to do so,” he said. “If you can sign up online, please do. The system can handle the volume. If you call and are told the wait is more than 20 minutes, feel free to take the call-back option. Or just call us back (Saturday) or next week. We’ll help you finish.”
The department’s customer support center is generally closed on the weekend, but because of the Dec. 15 deadline for signing up, the call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Also, the center had late hours on Saturday.
Sean Sheehan, deputy director of the health-access eligibility and enrollment unit for the Department of Vermont Health Access, said the federal government would not allow Vermont to extend the deadline for open enrollment because there would be other consequences.
“But what the federal government does have is what’s called the ‘in-line’ policy. They allow — in fact, encourage — states to help anybody who’s in line, trying to enroll, at the deadline to get in even if it takes past Dec. 15,” he said.
Sheehan said there was additional financial help this year that was “changing the game.”
According to the Department of Vermont Health Access, or VHA, due to a “complex set of policy changes,” the federal government is providing more financial help next year. Most Vermonters who sign up through the health insurance marketplace will qualify for financial help that could lower their premiums or out-of-pocket costs.
Sheehan said the change is providing incentive to people who don’t have plans to sign up and to people who do have plans to see if the exchange can provide something better.
The VHA said the state’s “Plan Comparison Tool” has gotten a lot of use recently as the deadline for sign-ups approached. There were about 900 sessions with the tool Monday and Tuesday and about 1,000 sessions on Wednesday and Thursday although the tool’s previous record for most use was about 760 sessions in a day.
The use has increased by almost 60 percent from this time last year, Sheehan said.
Many people have called the hotline this year. Sheehan said, leaving VHA officials sure that not all calls will be returned by the Dec. 15 deadline.
Sheehan said people could use VermontHealthConnect.gov to sign up or take advantage of the hotline feature that allows callers to leave a callback phone number.
“If they can apply on line, that’s going to be the easiest and fastest way. If they can call (Saturday) during the (hotline) hours, that’s great,” he said.
Sheehan joked the VHA was in the business of providing better health, not worse, so they didn’t want to increase anxiety and worry so he said Vermonters should be assured that even if they have to ask for a call-back on Saturday, someone will call back and help them get signed up.
“We want to get people signed up for that January plan. We want to do it as quick as we can do it but if they’re having trouble getting through at the deadline, we can help them next week. They shouldn’t think they just missed out on it,” he said.
Sheehan said the interest in signing up through the health exchange was important for several reasons. Vermonters were learning about the best way to get insurance, for one.
There’s also a public good if more people are insured, instead of risking personal economic stresses if they get sick or injured while uninsured or the economic risk to hospitals committed to delivering care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
“When you have a lot of uncompensated care, the rest of us have to pay for that in some way, shape or form,” Sheehan said.
More information can be found online at portal.healthconnect.vermont.gov.
