While the Vermont House passed an $8.4 billion state budget on Friday, the wrangling over it might be far from done.
The vote in favor was 90-53, with six legislators absent, meaning Republican Gov. Phil Scott can now sign the budget bill into law, let it become law without his signature, or veto it.
It’s that last option many foresee coming to pass, given the governor’s past comments and his adjournment address.
“The governor has not officially said that he’s going to veto this budget, but when he gave his closing speech to the Legislature on Friday he was very clear that we would all be back in June,” said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, and House Assistant Majority Leader Development and Strategy.
Notte said on Monday that he believes Scott will veto a number of bills, and he will be surprised if the budget isn’t one of them.
“Every single one of your towns elected me and you, because they wanted balance, and they want sustainable solutions at a price they can afford,” Scott said in his address, according to a transcript from his office. “And it’s not as though we disagree on the goals. It’s the ‘how’ and the pace in which we get there where there is disagreement. I know this isn’t what the majority of you want to hear, but I believe we’ll have another opportunity to give them that balance next month.”
Scott said it will take both the administration and the Legislature working together to make balance happen, then invited the General Assembly to enjoy the beauty of the state over the next few weeks.
According to Notte, it’s typical for legislators to “catch our breath” in the days following the end of a legislative session, but getting support for a possible override vote on a potential veto of the budget will begin soon.
To override a gubernatorial veto, a two-third majority is needed in the House and Senate. The Senate voted 24-5 in favor of the budget and would need at least 20 to override a veto, while the House needs at least 100.
A number of Democrats and Progressives voted against the budget because it lacks funding for continuing to house otherwise homeless people in hotels, a practice that began when the pandemic started.
Rep. Mari Cordes, D-Lincoln, said she was one of the two people who organized the group of Democrats and Progressives to vote against the budget over the housing issue.
Cordes said no one wants or expects the hotel housing to go on forever, but ending it before suitable housing for those folks is secured shouldn’t happen.
“I voted no because I know we can do much better on the emergency housing issue,” she said, adding that she’ll vote to sustain a veto if this situation doesn’t change.
Rep. Conor Casey, D-Montpelier, who also voted no on the budget because of the hotel piece, recommended that leaders begin talking about making budget alterations right now.
“To me, the most basic responsibility of the state government is to make sure children aren’t out on the street, or at least there’s a plan to get them somewhere safe,” Casey said. “And the budget didn’t do that.”
Notte said he is confident enough support could be mustered for the budget to override a veto should one occur.
“I’ll say this, we’ve got a month to talk to our colleagues and not necessarily find solutions, because I think the solutions are there, but just to explain what this budget does,” Notte said, adding that there were several lawmakers who had reservations about the hotel voucher program ending who were then convinced to support the budget.
“I am really hoping that Democratic leadership in both the House and the Senate can come to some sort of agreement that provides an acceptable off-ramp for the GA Housing Program before it’s time to have another vote,” said Rep. Kate McCann, D-Montpelier. She voted no on the budget as well, saying she’s disappointed that it makes great strides in child care, housing, the environment, and education, but doesn’t have anything for those dependent on the hotel program.
Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun, R-Barre Town, said he’ll be surprised if some compromise isn’t worked out ahead of a potential veto override vote. McFaun voted no on the budget.
“Frankly, a budget of that size, I just think some of the things we’ve been doing we might have been able to do in a different way, and maybe it wouldn’t have cost so much,” he said. “There’s a lot of good things in that budget, but I think maybe we could have done it a different way.”
McFaun said that the administration and the Legislature knew that the hotel program wasn’t going to last forever and that having a plan for those folks using it should have been made a higher priority a long time ago.
