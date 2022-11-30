WATERBURY — Investigations are underway into the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into the death of Charles Mould, 74, of Bennington, who was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:20 a.m. Medical staff there summoned emergency medical staff, who pronounced Mould dead a 3:38 a.m.
The DOC and the Vermont State Police issued press releases on the incident. The VSP’s release contained the time Mould was found and the time he was pronounced dead.
Mould was being held in the facility’s infirmary unit. A preliminary investigation into this death has deemed it not suspicious, but his body has been sent to the Vermont State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The DOC said it has notified State Police and the Prisoners’ Rights Office of Mould’s death and both entities will conduct their own separate investigations.
Mould has been incarcerated since 2008. In 2009, he was sentenced to serve 40 years to life after being convicted of multiple sex offenses, including repeated aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 10 years old, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
