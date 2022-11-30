WATERBURY — Investigations are underway into the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into the death of Charles Mould, 74, of Bennington, who was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:20 a.m. Medical staff there summoned emergency medical staff, who pronounced Mould dead a 3:38 a.m.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

