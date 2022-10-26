BARRE — Vermont schools are invited to name the state’s big orange plow trucks.
The Agency of Transportation announced Wednesday that its “Name a Plow” program is on for a second year.
Last year, Vermont schools named 163 plow trucks. They’re being asked to name the remaining 87.
“This program was a great success last year, and now we’re asking students across the state to name the rest of the plow trucks,” stated Joe Flynn, transportation secretary, in a news release. “Naming the plows is exciting and fun for students and for us, and it’s also an effective way to teach young people about the important work we do to keep the roads safe for travel throughout the winter.”
School principals are asked to visit vtrans.vermont.gov/name-a-plow and sign up for the program.
Each school gets to submit one name. It’s not a contest, but is on a first-come-first-served basis.
Schools that named a truck can’t name one again. The named trucks from last year will keep their monikers, however.
School leaders should review all names to make sure they’re appropriate and haven’t been used already. A list of plow names is on the same web page as the sign-up form.
The deadline is Nov. 9.
On Nov. 17, plow truck drivers will visit the schools that named their vehicles to celebrate Vermont Plow Day.
Some of last year’s names included:
Barre Town Middle/Elementary School — Snow Destroyer
Barstow Memorial School — Frostbite
Berlin Elementary School — Yo Bro, No Snow
Castleton Elementary School — Stardust
Killington Elementary School — Snowday Buster
Mettawee Community School — Mettawee Mountain Mover
Middletown Springs Elementary School — Tiny Tim
Neshobe Elementary School — Ice Ice Baby
Northeast Primary School — PAWS
Pacem School — Edgar Allen Snow
Rutland Area Christian School — RACS Snow Destroyer
Rutland Intermediate School — Luke Snow Walker
Shrewsbury Mountain School — Sub Zero
St. Monica-St. Michael School — Frosty the Snowplow
Tinmouth Mountain School — Plow-Cow
Union Elementary School — Storm
West Rutland School — Orange Bolt
