The storm that knocked out power to thousands and caused plenty of chaos over the Christmas weekend also damaged Vermont’s sugarbushes.
The true extent of the damage, what it will take to address it and what that will do to the maple syrup haul this spring remains to be seen, said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts on Friday.
“The reports from the field are that the woods are a mess,” he said. “There are dozens of sugarmakers that are now assessing the damage as they get back into their woods and trying to figure it out.”
The storm likely took down a number of trees and branches. Besides the trees themselves, it also damaged the pipelines used to deliver sap to sugarhouses.
Tebbetts said this is the time of year when sugarmakers are preparing for the sap to run, so the damage means more work for them.
“Probably the only one saving grace right now is that it’s been mild out, and we’re going to lose some snow in some places, so it might be a little bit easier working in the woods this weekend,” he said. “But reports we’re getting from talking to folks in the field, it’s a mess out there in many sugarbushes, depending on where you are.”
Rutland County and Chittenden County were hit, he said, but he believes there was damage everywhere in the state.
Sugarmakers should contact their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, which is collecting damage reports in order to seek federal aid, said Tebbetts.
Vermont itself doesn’t have direct crop damage aid programs, he said, but it can help people work with the USDA.
Tebbetts said that anyone in agriculture who had their operations damaged by the storm should contact the Farm Service Agency. The state has also received word that some hoop houses, used to grow fruits, berries and vegetables in winter, lost their plastic, and some barn roofs likewise didn’t survive the storm.
John Roberts, state executive director of the Vermont State Office USDA Farm Service Agency, stated in an email Thursday, as of then, he’d received 56 reports from maple producers who’d sustained damage.
“The most were in Franklin County, followed by Chittenden and Addison,” he said. “Also a few reports of hoop houses losing their roofs. As yet no idea on acreage or costs, that assessment has yet to be done.”
His office is collecting reports so that some aid sources can be tapped.
“The thing to stress, and I know this is difficult, is that producers should contact their local County FSA office before they start cleanup, usually we will not pay costs retroactively, there needs to be an approved application on file,” he stated. “Farmers should take lots of photos as they are time/date stamped and GPS location can be activated to help.”
Tebbetts said it's too early to tell what this will do to maple syrup production this season.
Vermont is the country's largest producer of maple syrup.
