PROCTOR — Having been closed since the pandemic, the Vermont Marble Museum is poised to reopen this summer, but those in charge of it say the changes it needs to make will take years.
But, before all of that, some music and movies are in order.
At 7 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, a $19.34 ticket will buy you a screening of “Men, Marble and Machines,” with music from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
Kevin Thornton, who sits on the Vermont Marble Museum board of directors, said Monday that the ticket price is a nod to the year the museum was established.
“Men, Marble and Machines” is one of several short films about the local marble industry. It was commissioned by Omya in the 1980s. The museum has a handful of similar films, dating from the 1930s and 1950s, respectively, which were commissioned by the former Vermont Marble Company. The films have been digitized with the help of the Vermont Historical Society.
According to Thornton, the films were marketing materials meant to show people how versatile marble is as a building material. Today, they show how important the marble industry was in shaping Rutland County, from its architecture to its demographics.
The VSO will play the soundtrack to “Men, Marble and Machines,” which won awards, according to Thornton.
The orchestra won’t play alongside the movie, he clarified. The soundtrack is about 12 minutes long, while the film is 25 minutes.
The museum’s recent history is that a few years ago it — and the large building it’s in — was purchased by the Vermont Preservation Trust, which then sold the building to Zion Growers, an industrial hemp manufacturer. The plan all along had been to sell the building to a private entity that would preserve the museum.
Ann Cousins, who used to work for the Vermont Preservation Trust and now sits on the museum’s board of directors, said the museum’s collection has been purchased, keeping it intact and in Vermont, along with some of the archives. The goal now is to get the museum back up and running and in a way that makes it a vibrant part of the community.
“The museum has been closed since lockdown started, it’s got to die or modernize,” said Thornton. “Those are really the choices.”
The museum had previously about 30,000 square feet to work with. It now has 10,000 square feet, but it’s also got a 99-year lease on the space, according to Cousins, who said that Zion has been a great landlord.
Cousins and Thornton both said the goal is to reopen the museum this summer, since the mid to late summer months are typically when people visit museums.
“There’s a lot of heavy stuff we have to move, and we have to redesign the exhibits,” said Thornton. “It’s a big job, and it’s going to take a few years — and we have to raise more money — but we want to have it open again so people can come by and see it and even give us ideas on these changes we have to make starting now, because it’s just been closed for too long, and we need to inject some life into it again.”
One way the museum plans to do that is by establishing partnerships with local entities. Cousins said they’re working on an internship program with Castleton University, and hope to have the museum be a place where locals who have ideas for exhibits or programs can find support.
