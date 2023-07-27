By next week, Vermont businesses damaged by the flooding in early July will be able to apply for a limited amount of grant funds.

The Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program was announced last week by Gov. Phil Scott. More details about it were offered Thursday at a press conference by Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0