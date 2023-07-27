By next week, Vermont businesses damaged by the flooding in early July will be able to apply for a limited amount of grant funds.
The Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program was announced last week by Gov. Phil Scott. More details about it were offered Thursday at a press conference by Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development.
“The Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program is being established to provide grant funding as rapidly as possible to businesses and not-for-profit entities that sustained physical damage, so that they can get reopened and employees back to work again,” said Goldstein.
The entire program has $20 million in it, which Scott has said several times won’t be enough and that Vermont will need to work on Congress for more money.
“We know that the $20 million will not be enough to meet the need that exists in the business community and gaps will remain, but this is just the beginning,” said Goldstein.
More details about the program will be released by next week, she said, but generally speaking it will cover documented net physical damages to businesses and not-for-profits caused by the recent floods. Initially, businesses will be able to apply to have 20% of their qualifying damages covered, up to $20,000.
“We’ve put a ceiling on it so that we can get as many businesses that were impacted as possible, some funds,” said Goldstein.
In time, businesses that sustained heavier losses, over $1 million, will be able to exceed that cap depending on how many employees they have out of work due to the damage.
For now, this only covers physical damage, not lost revenue, said Goldstein. Applicants will have to report other funding they get, as the program isn’t meant to duplicate other relief funds.
She said that $1 million was set aside for agriculture businesses. This includes cannabis businesses. The program to distribute those funds is also being developed.
“We hope that this will truly bridge a gap for business owners,” she said. “Once again, we can’t say enough, we understand this will not make businesses whole, but we really want to bring state resources into an already very robust effort by charitable organizations all over the state that have been raising funds for grant programs.”
She noted that federal Small Business Administration loans have deadlines to apply. People can apply for a loan to meet the deadlines but they’re not obligated to accept a loan offer when one is made.
At the start of the conference, Scott once again stressed the need for anyone who sustained flood damage anywhere in the state to report it to the 211 service, either by calling 211 or by visiting vermont211.org online.
This is important because the data collected through 211 is what Vermont’s congressional delegation will use to convince the federal government to release more aid funds, he explained.
“Together we can make sure the businesses that fuel our economy, create jobs and make our communities vibrant and strong make it through this disaster,” he said.
Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of public safety, said communities can access the state’s debris contract to remove flood debris from right of ways. To-date, 1,342 tons of debris have been removed using the state contract.
There’s currently no backlog with the 211 system, she said, and encouraged people to use it to report damages.
“If a municipality is struggling with flood debris removal, please elevate that concern to your local emergency management director,”, she said. “Your EMD can contact the state emergency operations center for assistance.”
As of Wednesday, the 211 system had received 4,290 calls, though some are repeats, she said. More than a third, 1,569, were from Washington County. Windsor County had 12% of the calls. Lamoille County had just over 9%, yet it has the highest percentage of homes that were self reported as uninhabitable. Morrison said that about 18% of all 211 calls were to report uninhabitable homes.
“Every bit of storm damage, whether it’s a car, driveway, a wet basement you’ve pumped out yourself already, lost possessions, a blown culvert, anything that was damaged due to the floodwaters should be reported so that we can paint an accurate picture of the total damage in Vermont,” she said.
William Roy, federal coordinating officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said people with damages should call 211 first, then contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. People who’ve already reported damage and been awarded funds can get more if something changes, such as their property develops mold from the flooding. If someone has been found ineligible for help, they should visit one of the disaster recovery centers Vermont has set up. One is at the armory in Waterbury, another at the Barre Auditorium, another at 88 Merchants Row in Rutland, and another at the Flood Book School in Londonderry.
There are 476 FEMA personnel in Vermont, Roy said, and they’ve been to 6,800 homes and 350 businesses across 17 communities. FEMA has approved $5.6 million for individuals, with $5 million already having been dispersed. So far, 2,100 homes requested a damage inspection and 1,400 have been inspected.
