In response to the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Scott today ordered additional state agencies and departments to activate through the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center.
The activation is in accordance with the State Emergency Management Plan and will organize efforts, as well as information sharing and communications with local and state officials.
The goal is to support the ongoing work of the Vermont Department of Health and expand the capacity of state government to coordinate the COVID-19 response, according to a press release from Scott's office.
The emergency center will begin regular daily operations Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. It will house the multi-disciplinary team of state agency and department representatives currently assigned.
The center will work closely with the health department'’s Health Operations Center to ensure preparedness for the potential of widespread transmission of COVID-19 as well as the implementation of community mitigation measures as they become necessary.
The health operations center has been activated since early February.
In a statement, Scott pointed out COVID-19 is not widespread and the risk to the general population remains low but he added that Vermont can slow the spread by following the health department’s guidance.”
“With an increasing number of Vermonters being monitored, the first positive test and the likelihood that there will be more cases, ensuring enhanced coordination and information sharing is critical. This step positions the state to scale its response as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent at the community level,” Scott said.
The emergency center opens ahead of, and during, potential and likely emergencies to support prevention, response and recovery efforts. The last major incident managed from the emergency center was the flooding on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
For updated information on coronavirus, visit the Vermont Department of Health website at www.healthvermont.gov/covid
