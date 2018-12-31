From Kingdom Brewing in Newport all the way down to J’Ville Brewery in Jacksonville, hop-timism is taking the Green Mountain State by the barley pop.
Vermont is the friendliest state for small-batch suds with 11.5 breweries per capita that produce more than 150 pints of beer per adult, according to a recent report by C+R Research with information from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the Brewers Association, a group of over 7,200 craft brewers and distributors.
“I think a lot of it has to do with confidence in the product,” said Riker Wikoff, one arm of the trio that launched Brandon’s Red Clover Brewing in November. “It’s confidence in Vermonters as consumers.”
Vermont is now home to over 50 craft breweries with more slated to open in the coming year.
“We’ve found, in Brandon, a lot of support from the town,” Wikoff said. “It just seemed, as we were talking about it and planning it, people were enthusiastic about getting us connected.”
As of 2018, Vermont tops the list as the most popular state for craft beer, followed closely by Montana and Maine, which each boast 9.6 breweries per capita, followed by Oregon and Colorado.
The study indicated there’s no slowing trend: The number of breweries in the nation has soared from 1,511 in 2007 to over 7,000 today, with around 1,000 more breweries slated to open in 2019, data showed.
There’s as least one brewery in every state, but Mississippi came last in number of breweries, with 0.6 breweries per capita.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Dale Patterson, owner and founder of Hop’n Moose brewery and restaurant in Rutland, which opened a second location in Killington just before Christmas. “There’s lot of loopholes, a lot of things you don’t know heading in, a lot of things I learned along the way.”
Vermont’s craft brew industry boosted the state economy by $764 per person, with Colorado’s profits coming in close second with $681 raked in annually from beer sales alone, the report showed.
“I think it’s partially due to beer tourism,” Wikoff said. “But the drive for locally-made products that people are proud of is part of it. It builds on itself too.”
Wikoff said Red Clover, which currently only has Wikoff and its other two owners Pete Brooks and Andy Gates as employees, was the dream of three friends from upstate New York whose parents moved to Vermont to start their own dairy farm.
What began as a fun project between friends became a passion. When Wikoff’s sister married Gates and moved to Rutland County, the three friends decided Brandon was the place to be — close to family, and at the heart of a community on the verge of a potential downtown renaissance.
“Our goal is to stay small and serve the local community,” Wikoff said. “We’re really proud of the beer and like the atmosphere of living in Vermont.”
Now 7 weeks in, Wikoff said the brewery is doing well. They have 10 beers on tap, with plans to rotate but stay small and local.
“The goal is to stay nimble and adapt, and brew beer that we like to drink,” Wikoff said. “We’ll see how we go from here.”
Twenty minutes into the heart of Rutland, Quebec-native and University of Vermont graduate Patterson said launching his lagers came with unforeseen logistical challenges.
“It’s a pretty neat place to be participating in this,” Patterson said in an interview Monday after he finished brewing 1,300 gallons of beer. “Vermont, it has its challenges, like anywhere. There’s a lot of red tape and paperwork, but at the same time, there are not many other ways to set it up.”
Patterson started brewing beer in his garage as a hobby, and when he began exploring the idea to start a brew pub downtown, he said many people thought he was crazy.
“We sort of collectively proved everyone wrong,” Patterson said. “I think that, for whatever reason, Rutland has a bad rap. I don’t think it’s any different anywhere else.”
Patterson said he opened the pub in 2013, but even then his struggles weren’t ceasing entirely.
“Good employees are always a challenge,” Patterson said. “We have great employees, so we’re lucky, but it can be tough to replace good people.”
Patterson said the state Department of Liquor Control was supportive of his new endeavor, and he found new allies in the Craft Brewers Association of Vermont.
“We’re in a bunch of new places, so we’re in pretty good shape,” Patterson said. “No plans to expand right now, we’re working at filling capacity.”
