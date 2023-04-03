BARRE — The state will spend part of April reminding drivers about road safety.
According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” and that the Vermont State Highway Safety Office and the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will use it to raise awareness around the dangers of distracted driving.
The campaign will run from Thursday to Monday.
On Wednesday, the Vermont State Highway Safety Office, Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, and the Milton Police Department will hold an event at Milton High School where students there will see if they can operate a vehicle through a marked course while sending a text message.
Citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, the Agency of Transportation claims that, between 2011 and 2020, 32,483 died in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver. In Vermont, between 2017 and 2021 there were 1,168 motor vehicle crashes that involved a distracted driver.
In Vermont, it’s illegal to use a hand-held electronic device while driving, even when one is stopped in traffic or at a light.
AOT cited data from the AAA Foundation that claims 96% of drivers think it’s dangerous to use these devices while driving, but 40% admit to having done it within the past 30 days.
