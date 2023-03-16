The public’s input is being sought about how to spend $2.7 billion from two federal grant programs.
According to the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB), which has been appointed to administer Vermont’s Digital Equity Act programs, the funds are from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which is the entity seeking public comment. People can submit comments at bit.ly/316comment online.
The federal Digital Equity Act has put $1.44 billion into the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, $1.25 billion into the Competitive Digital Equity Program. Both are designed to promote the meaningful use of the internet in underrepresented communities and populations.
“Feedback from a diverse group of Vermonters is crucial in planning our programs to accomplish our goal, which is to ensure everyone has access to affordable broadband, devices they can use, and the training to use them,” stated VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist in a news release. “We encourage those who are concerned about Digital Equity to provide feedback to the NTIA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.