While it’s unclear what will happen with medication abortion access following recent court rulings, the Vermont attorney general has joined with other states to challenge the ruling, made by a federal judge in Texas, and taken other legal actions as well.
The Associated Press reports that an order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, announced Friday, put a hold on the Food and Drug Administration’s 20-year-old approval of mifepristone, a commonly used abortion medication that’s used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol. The AP also reports that a separate order, this one from U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, calls for the opposite to happen.
On Monday, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark announced that she’s joined her counterparts in 23 other states in a challenge to Kacsmaryk’s decision. They’ve filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, asking it to stay Kacsmaryk’s decision pending an appeal.
“For the past 22 years, mifepristone has been a safe, legal and effective treatment for Vermonters seeking abortion and miscarriage care,” Clark stated in a release. “Blocking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone would undermine Vermont’s constitutional guarantee of reproductive autonomy. Let me be clear: As Attorney General, I will never stop fighting for our right to control our own bodies.”
The release notes that Kacsmaryk’s decision came with its own seven-day delay, allowing for any appeals to be filed.
The other states filing the amicus brief include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.
“It’s very important because the Washington court is on the same level as the Texas court,” said Clark on Tuesday. “Their rulings have the same effect and Vermont being a party to that lawsuit in Washington will be affected by the decisions of that court, so Vermont, along with 11 other states, sued the FDA in Washington in federal court, and that’s the case in which the judge ordered the FDA to keep the status quo.”
She explained that an amicus brief is filed by those who aren’t parties in a case, but who have an interest in the case’s outcome.
“Vermont and other states filed an amicus brief saying we have an interest in the outcome of this case, we want to make sure our voice was being heard, we used the amicus brief to make our points to the court and we filed that last night,” she said.
She said mifepristone is still legal in Vermont.
She said the FDA has appealed the decision of the Texas judge and that her office expects to see a decision Friday from the Fifth Circuit court.
“We don’t know, but that’s the assumption that we’re going on,” she said. “Once we have a little clarity there, we will be able to determine what’s going to happen next.”
“No. A right-wing judge in Texas does not know more than the women who have safely used this medication for decades or the medical experts at the FDA,” stated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, in a Facebook post made Friday. “This extreme decision should not be allowed to go into effect. Women control their bodies, not politicians and not judges.”
U.S. House Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., issued a statement Saturday.
“Like many Vermonters and Americans, I’m stunned and furious by the news that a federal judge has ruled against the personal medical decisions that should be made between a patient and their doctor,” Balint stated. “This decision sets a dangerous precedent. Mifepristone is safe and effective and has been for more than two decades. What other safe and effective drugs will be removed because of political and ideological extremism?”
On Monday, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England held a press conference about the issue.
“Medication abortion is safe and legal. This politically motivated ruling has the potential to cause real harm,” said Nicole Clegg, chief strategy and impact officer at PPNNE. “Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will continue to offer medication abortion to our patients as the appeal process moves forward.”
Medicated abortion is still available, said Alison Bates, director of medication abortion with PPNNE.
She said about 70% of abortions through PPNNE are medicated abortions. Most use mifepristone and misoprostol as part of a regimen. Bates said that misoprostol-only regimens are 85% to 95% effective, but the combination regimen is effective 87% to 99% of the time, depending on when a patient seeks care.
According to Clegg, the makers of mifepristone had some idea this might be happening, and there were some preparations made to ensure there wouldn’t be a disruption in the supply-chain.
“So at this point, I think we feel that we are able to meet the needs of our patients, and we’re unlikely to see a disruption in our ability to provide them with medication abortion,” Clegg said. “That, of course, can change. We’re still very unclear in terms of what the actual outcome is going to be here given that the decision was made or released on Friday and today is actually the first business day since the decision was made.”
