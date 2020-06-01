Voices — virtual and otherwise — have been raised around the state over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
As large protests around the country were held, demonstrations in Vermont — in Burlington, Bennington and Montpelier late last week and elsewhere in the state this week — proceeded peacefully and often with the support of local police and public officials.
Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Burlington-based Peace and Justice Center, said the group was maintaining a list of all the demonstrations it could find on its website's blog. She said the incident in Minneapolis was only the latest example of the issues with race and policing in the U.S.
"When we see blatant violence that everyone agrees is violence ... at the very least there needs to be a mechanism to stop employing those officers," she said, referring to incidents in Vermont where officers fired for acts of violence were either returned to their jobs or hired at other Vermont police departments.
Tabitha Moore, director of the Rutland branch of the NAACP, said a protest had taken place in Brandon on Sunday night, and were planned for Rutland and Castleton on Monday. She said a daylong event is being planned for Sunday at Main Street Park in Rutland.
"It's really great to see so many people coming out and offering support through demonstration," she said. "My hope would be their next step would be to join their local racial justice organization ... then take that energy into nonviolent direct action in their homes, in their workplaces, in their places of worship."
Moore said people need to come to terms with the prevalence of racism.
"This didn't happen because those guys were encouraged to do it outright," she said of Floyd's killing. "It happened through our inaction. It happened because we are so complacent and so quick to dismiss incidents as not being racist when they have racist roots. ... It's time to accept that it's real, and it's insidious."
She said the road to incidents like the killing of Floyd begins with incidents like a recent one in Rutland, where a man recorded himself haranguing a cleaning crew at the downtown shopping plaza.
"These are the types of attitudes where, when we allow them to go unchecked, police find themselves where they think it's OK to do what these officers did in Minnesota," she said.
Numerous police departments around Vermont weighed in with emphatic statements that it was not OK.
“What I have seen on video from the mishandled attempt to arrest George Floyd is beyond disturbing,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said in a statement issued late last week. “This kind of conduct has no place in policing. It goes against everything we are taught from our earliest days in training academies. It goes against our mission to protect and serve the public. It goes against our oath and our badge. It goes against human decency.”
A statement from the Rutland City Police Department was worded even more strongly, referring to the incident as "murder," and explicitly denouncing the officers responsible.
"Every community throughout this country deserves to know their police department exists to 'serve and protect,'" the statement read. "The phenomenon that marginalized communities fear for their safety when dealing with police is real."
Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell said he believed all Vermont police officers felt the same outrage and shame after watching the actions of the Minneapolis officers.
"The abuse of power and force used to kill George Floyd was at its most basic level, not police work," he wrote in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page Monday. "In fact it was criminal. It is unacceptable in our role as protectors, peacekeepers, and public servants. I work with a caring group of officers, all of whom are human. They work hard each day to make sure they represent our department well and serve as members of our community. Unacceptable deaths, and the indifference to the life of a human being are simply not who we are."
Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos echoed those comments and stated that Vermont's police agencies had been working to connect with marginalized communities, but that there was still work to be done.
"We cannot ignore the fact that many in our community may once again, or have always been, living in fear of the police," he said.
Moore said the statements were important, but they were not enough on their own and departments needed to back up those words with actions, connecting with racial justice advocate in their communities. She said Vermont State Police had been doing reasonably well on that score, but results with local departments were more mixed.
She recalled a discussion a year ago in which she said City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen agreed with her that the city could use a fair and impartial policing committee and that it had yet to form one.
"Hopefully, that's a next step," she said.
Kilcullen said he recalled the conversation and was unable to provide any specific reason why the committee had not been formed yet.
"Going forward, we'll resurrect those discussions," he said.
Kilcullen said he believed in the value of racial awareness training and that he was not aware of any racially motivated incidents with his officers during his tenure — though there were a number of high-profile incidents and a discrimination lawsuit brought by an African-American officer prior to Kilcullen's arrival. He did say there was one complaint of motorist who claimed to have been pulled over under false pretenses because there was an African-American passenger in the car.
"We reviewed the video, called the person in and reviewed the video with the person," Kilcullen said. "The person said, 'I guess I owe somebody an apology.' That's the only allegation that I remember since I've been here. ... That's not to say that we're perfect or to say there were not issues that were not brought to our attention."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.