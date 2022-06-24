A graphic anthology collecting stories by migrant farm workers is this year’s selection for the Vermont Reads’ statewide reading program.
“The Most Costly Journey” (“El Viaje Más Caro”), is an anthology of oral histories told by migrant farm workers living in Vermont and illustrated in a variety of styles by New England cartoonists.
Each of the 19 chapters is a standalone story, depicting aspects of life as an immigrant farm worker in Vermont, including crossing the southern border; overcoming language barriers; adapting to cold weather; raising children; dealing with health crises and working long hours.
Every year, Vermont Reads invites Vermonters to read the same book and participate in community activities related to the book’s themes.
“We hope that as Vermont communities read and study ‘The Most Costly Journey,’ they’ll gain an appreciation for the migrant workers in our midst, and reach across barriers to form lasting relationships,” said Ryan Newswanger, director of programs at the Vermont Humanities Council, which coordinates the program.
Andy Kolovos, an ethnographer at the Vermont Folklife Center, served as one of the book’s editors. A self-described "comic book nerd," he said he was interested in exploring how comics could be used to tell the kinds of stories that ethnographers tell.
Kolovos said he worked with co-editor Teresa Mares, an anthropology professor at the University of Vermont, to combine anthropology and the medium of comics.
He described the creative process as “collaborative ethnography,” explaining that artists worked closely with the individuals whose stories they were telling.
“These stories belong to the people who told them. And if we're going to repeat these stories in comics form, they need to be part of that process,” he said.
Kolovos noted not enough Vermonters realize workers from Latin America form the backbone of the dairy industry.
“Not everybody realizes that there's a labor crisis in the dairy industry,” he said. “To bring home something that is a national issue in a local way — to just sort of foreground some of the experiences, some of the challenges faced by the people who are crucial to the food we eat — is, I think, really critical for people to understand.”
Kolovos said the stories paint a striking portrait of fear, isolation and sadness that resonated with him.
“It's that feeling you get when you're not where you necessarily want to be — that longing to be somewhere else, that missing home (and) missing people,” he said.
Marek Bennet, another of the book’s editors, admitted he was previously unaware that so many migrant workers were living in Vermont and across New England.
“These communities around us that one can easily go through life without paying attention to, without noticing, they're kind of purposefully kept out of sight in the economy we have,” he said. “And I'm really interested in those stories and the people — my neighbors.”
Bennet said the project appealed to him because it made the storytellers visible to people who might not otherwise know they exist.
“It's always interesting to find the stories that aren't being told. Those are the most interesting stories of any community,” he said.
In addition to being an editor, Bennet illustrated several of the chapters.
One chapter, “Painful to Remember: The Story of José,” tells of one man’s difficult, traumatic journey from Guatemala to Vermont.
José — all storytellers used pseudonyms to protect their identities — left his pregnant wife behind to find work in America, joining a group of strangers in making the dangerous trek across the U.S.-Mexico border with the aid of a "coyote," a person who smuggles immigrants across the border.
Along the way, one woman in the group was bitten by a rattlesnake and the coyote orders everyone to leave her behind.
“She must be 25, maybe years old … Same age as my wife. But there’s nothing I can do for this woman. I don’t even know her name,” said José.
Later, another traveler is bitten by a spider.
“He was my compatriot all the way from Guatemala … but I don’t know his name either. On my knees, he has his last breath,” he said.
Once in Vermont, José describes the feelings of “encerrado” — being stuck at home or isolated — he experienced.
“It makes me sad to wonder what one suffers and goes through just to get here. Just to be able to work and send money back home,” he said.
But he says it is worth it to be able to send the $2,600 he earned each month back to his family.
“Now my family back in Guatemala can buy land, a car, a house,” he said. “I am happy. Thanks to America, I was given the opportunity to work.”
In the story’s final panels, José says he plans to return home soon to be with his wife and daughter, who is now 7 years old. It’s unclear if he ever makes it. The story concludes, saying José disappears without warning during production of the comic.
Bennett said working with the storytellers was a powerful experience for everyone involved.
“In telling the story and being listened to and making sense through narrative, you actually begin the healing process,” he said. “In my experience, that's true for our communities as much as it is for individual storytellers. And I think that's what the Vermont Humanities (Council) is recognizing with this … if your neighbor is in pain, or is unknown to you, then you don't really have a community.”
Bennett said through the project he has come to realize that the migrant workers living in Vermont are Vermonters and just as tightly woven into their communities as anyone else.
“These are these people who live in our New England towns and help put the food on our tables,” he said.
He said Vermont Reads is providing communities with an opportunity to come together and understand more about migrant worker rights and immigration.
In the book’s preface, co-editor Julia Grand Doucet emphasized the need to understand the experiences of others and build compassion “now, more than ever.”
“In an era of hatred, anger and dehumanization towards the ‘other,’ taking a moment to truly hear someone’s story can open doors toward greater unity and acceptance,” she wrote. “These stories are individual voices about individual experiences, but they speak to the broader experience of what it means to be an immigrant, feel like an outsider, and overcome adversity.”
Groups looking to organize local community activities around “The Most Costly Journey” can obtain copies from the Vermont Humanities Council. Individual copies also are available for sale through local independent bookstores and Amazon.
Vermont Reads 2022 programming will begin with an in-person panel discussion at 7 p.m. July 14 at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro. The panel, which features editors of the book, will be live streamed and recorded.
Visit bit.ly/vtreads22 for more information.
