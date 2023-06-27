Vermont officials say they are happy about a nearly $230 million allocation to the state for expanded broadband coverage.
The Vermont Community Broadband Board announced Monday that the state will receive $229 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which in total will spread $42.45 billion for broadband nationwide.
“Ensuring access to broadband is incredibly important to our work to revitalize communities in every corner of Vermont,” stated Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in the VCBB release. “This significant funding boost builds on the historic investments and progress we’ve made over the last three years, which is very good news. I appreciate the continued support from President Biden and Congress for broadband as a vital infrastructure investment.”
Vermont’s congressional representatives also said they were pleased by the award.
“This country once made a historic effort to bring electricity to rural America,” stated Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the same release. “Today we must make every effort to do the same for broadband. In the year 2023, high-speed internet must be treated as the new electricity — a fundamental and essential public utility for every member of the community no matter their income or geography.”
He noted that the funds are from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed in 2021.
“We have a real opportunity to transform rural America, in large part thanks to the Biden Administration’s commitment to rural broadband,” stated Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., in the VCBB release. “This essential service — which is key to running a successful small business, connecting with family and getting medical care in small towns — is also key to revitalizing our rural communities.”
Vermont can’t afford to lag in terms of internet infrastructure, Welch stated, adding that he’ll continue to support efforts to keep the state on par with the others in terms of the internet.
Better internet will lead to better communities, education and health care, stated Congresswoman Becca Balint, D-Vt. “I’m grateful to the Biden administration’s historic investment to ensure every corner of Vermont is connected to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Earlier this year, the VCBB led an effort to get as many Vermonters as possible to participate in the Federal Communication Commission’s public comment process on the proposed broadband maps. The maps showed where broadband coverage was good and where it wasn’t. According to the VCBB, the federal maps weren’t as accurate as they could be, and Vermonters had to participate in order to correct them. This was important as the maps were used to determine how much federal funding each state would get.
“The VCBB is extremely grateful for Vermont’s allocation,” stated Christine Hallquist, executive director of VCBB. “We’d like to thank President Biden and Vermont’s Congressional Delegation for these federal dollars. This is a huge step toward our goal of getting all Vermonters connected to broadband.”
Public Service Department Commissioner June Tierney called the investment “historic.”
“This is the kind of beneficial transformation that is possible when clear-sighted executive and legislative leadership combine to help the government help the people by empowering the tireless volunteers of Vermont’s communications union districts and the communities they represent,” she stated.
Vermont has several communications union districts, which were formed to assist with the rollout of improved broadband infrastructure in the areas they cover.