Vermont officials say they are happy about a nearly $230 million allocation to the state for expanded broadband coverage.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board announced Monday that the state will receive $229 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which in total will spread $42.45 billion for broadband nationwide.

