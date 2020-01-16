The Vermont Department of Health declared Thursday that a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A is underway.
According to the department, 12 cases of hepatitis A were reported in Vermont in 2019. That may not sound like a lot, but Health Commissioner Mark Levine said it was four times the yearly average.
“The word outbreak is used when you see a number of cases that is unusual,” Levine said. “If we saw one case of ebola in Vermont, it would be an outbreak.”
Levine said 30 other states have reported outbreaks with 30,000 cases nationwide. He said with outbreaks in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, it was likely just a matter of time before Vermont joined the list and noted that the infections were more prevalent in the southern part of the state, with two cases each reported in Rutland, Windsor and Bennington counties and one case in Windham County.
The other cases are in Chittenden, Lamoile and Caledonia counties. Half the cases have resulted in hospitalization.
There have been no reported fatalities.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, joint pain, dark urine, diarrhea and a yellowing of the skin and eyes. It is spread through close contact with an infected person, usually under circumstances of poor hygiene.
“For hep A, there isn’t really a specific treatment,” Levine said. “It’s all supportive care, but supportive care can mean the difference between life and death.”
Levine said the highest-risk groups are intravenous drug users. people without stable housing and people recently in prison.
“These often actually co-exist,” he said. “We’re seeing people in homeless situations who misuse intravenous drugs and many of them have been incarcerated.”
There is a vaccine, and Levine said it is available at Department of Health offices to people without insurance.
“Even more important than the availability is the efficacy,” Levine said. “Ninety-five percent efficacy after one dose, even though two doses are recommended.”
Levine said the department is conducting clinics in homeless shelters and prisons encouraging people there to vaccinate.
“The vaccine message is so much the core message,” he said. “We’re trying to mobilize emergency departments as well because sometimes that’s the only place someone at high risk might interact with the health system.”
Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, said they have been aware of the growing risk for some time and their emergency room has screened for hepatitis A risk factors for about a year, offering the vaccine to those populations.
“There’s opportunities to expand that screening,” he said. “When someone presents into an outpatient clinic, you can only screen for so much. ... This is an additional task, but the medical staff recognize the need.”
Blythe Kersula, infection control nurse at Springfield Hospital, said she did not think either of her county’s cases had shown up at her hospital.
“There’s been worry about it, but we’re not seeing a lot of cases,” she said. “Vermont’s numbers are so low that any rise is a big rise. ... I think we’ve been lucky so far. The rest of the outbreak nationwide has been centered in places with large homeless encampments.”
Kersula said if numbers do rise at the hospital, she’ll look at preventive measures for staff.
“It’s standard practices — good handwashing,” she said. “We’ll see what happens in the future.”
BROC Executive Director Tom Donahue, whose organization provides a range of services to the homeless in Rutland County, said he had only just learned of the outbreak and intended to discuss it with staff on Friday.
“We should be looking into a program for vaccines not only for our staff, but for our clients as well,” he said. “If the visiting nurse association is willing to do an on-site, that is the first thing I would be interested in doing. We see at least 50 people a day. You can’t push it on anyone, but we can make it available for people who want it.”
