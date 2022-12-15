MONTPELIER — The state wants the public’s opinion on its park modernization study.
The study intends to complete an assessment of Vermont’s state parks’ “amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue and program delivery,” according to a release from the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
“Throughout the years, with considerable public support and prudent management, Vermont State Parks have weathered societal changes and economic challenges of all sorts,” stated Nate McKeen, director of State Parks. “Now, as we approach the 100th anniversary of Vermont state parks in 2024, and as park visitation continues to increase, this study will help us create a road map for the future of our state parks.”
The department aims to complete the study in the spring with a final report due in May.
Public input will be taken through Feb. 15 and can be submitted at vtstateparks.com online.
“The parks enrich the quality of life for Vermonters and visitors, and contribute significantly to community prosperity, tourism and the outdoor recreation economy,” stated McKeen. “Because of this vital role state parks play in Vermont we really encourage everyone to share their thoughts and ideas with us as we help to build a better park system for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.