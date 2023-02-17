BARRE — Vermont State Police say a trooper who had been cited for accessing a suspect’s Facebook account without permission, and whose criminal case has since disappeared, is now on unpaid leave.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, had been cited on a misdemeanor count of unauthorized access. State Police say an investigation revealed he had been logging into a suspect’s Facebook account without permission, including an incident in July following a police chase during which Pennoyer was trying to locate the suspect.
He had been scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court Thursday to answer the charge, but the case was removed and no longer appeared on the court calendar as of Wednesday. Those involved aren’t saying why the case has vanished.
State Police said Pennoyer was placed on paid leave in July, per standard protocol. Adam Silverman, the State Police public information officer, said Thursday evening that Pennoyer was on unpaid leave as of Thursday.
MONTPELIER — The state Vermont Senate has passed a bill that, if signed into law, would ban paramilitary training camps.
According to a release from the Office of the President Pro Tempore, the bill, S.3, passed the Senate on second reading Thursday with a 29-1 vote.
“There haven’t been adequate levers for the state to intervene or prevent such a camp from forming,” stated President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth. “This bill gives the state the authority it needs to protect Vermonters from fringe actors looking to create civil disorder.”
The bill was supported by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington.
“The testimony we’ve heard over the past several weeks demonstrated that Vermont has a bigger problem than we even realized,” Sears stated. “S.3 will give the state of Vermont the authority it needs to intervene.”
The bill makes it a crime to operate a paramilitary training camp, and lets prosecutors seek injunctions to close such facilities.
It exempts places that offer training in self-defense, hunter safety, target shooting, as well as facilities that train law enforcement, National Guard members and municipal fire departments.
The impetus for the bill stems from the ongoing issue in West Pawlet, where Daniel Banyai has been ordered by the Environmental Court to remove all buildings associated with his Slate Ridge facility — which some have described as a paramilitary training school — because he lacked the necessary town permits.
