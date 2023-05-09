The Vermont Senate voted 20-10 on Tuesday to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. It then voted to suspend its normal rules and send the bill over to the House in an effort to end the legislative session this week.
The vote fell largely along party lines, with all seven Senate Republicans voting “no” to override the veto, joined by three Democrats.
The Democrats voting “no” were Sens. Robert Starr, Dick Mazza and Irene Wrenner. Mazza represents the Grand Isle district; Starr represents Orleans; and Wrenner, Chittenden-North.
The Affordable Heat Act has been highly controversial this session. Proponents say it will save Vermonters money in the long run and work to reduce the state’s carbon emissions, while opponents refer to it as the “Unaffordable” Heat Act and say it will hurt Vermonters more than it will help.
“I truly believe that climate change is real, that even little Vermont has to play its part,” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington. “I’ve given it a lot of thought and done a lot of research on S.5. I’ve come to the conclusion that it is truly a feasibility study and nothing can move forward until the Legislature and the governor have supported it, or determined that it would not work.”
Sears said that he’s heard from hundreds of people, particularly seniors, who are worried and scared over S.5.
“It will be our job to help alleviate those fears,” he said.
Beside Sears, Wrenner was the only senator to speak on the Senate floor directly about the bill.
“S.5 is a plan that was authored by special interests to benefit foreign-owned energy companies who supply Vermonters with fracked gas extracted with chemicals such as PFAS and electricity made from burning wood from Vermont’s forests,” she said. “If this bill were truly about greenhouse gas reduction, biomass, biofuels and fracked gas, it wouldn’t get a pass. Instead, those without a seat at the table will pay to enrich those who had one.”
Many who back the bill say all it does is authorize the creation of a credit exchange system to encourage people to move away from fossil fuels as a heat source. They claim that if it turns out to be unaffordable for Vermonters, or a bad idea overall, lawmakers can opt not to implement it. Detractors don’t believe it will do this and see it as a done deal.
“It’s not a study, the whole mechanism is in place, it’s going to go,” said Sen. David Weeks, R-Rutland. “I know enough now about the House and Senate to know it’s very incremental, it’s a long-term strategy, and it’s very clear; the bill starts out in one fashion and there’s an ultimate goal, it’s diluted over several years, but eventually it’s all going to come to fruition.”
The state will have to move toward electrification, he said, and it is, but it’s doing so too fast.
“It’s a very regressive program and the timing with Vermont’s economy and aging population it’s just not considering the average Vermonter,” he said.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, said the results of the vote weren’t surprising and fell along the same lines as when the bill was first voted out of the Senate.
“I voted no because of a number of reasons,” he said. “The main one is my constituents; I had over 500 emails, phone calls … when I’m out shopping in the grocery store somebody comes up, 90% of those people asked me to vote ‘no.’ There were very, very few people that wanted me to vote ‘yes’ on it.”
Collamore said he believes the bill gives too much decision-making authority to unelected people and that Vermont’s electric infrastructure isn’t ready for most people to switch to a heat pump or something similar. He said Vermont has already made great strides towards carbon reduction through weatherization programs.
He said he expects the House also will vote to override Scott’s veto.
“I don’t want to say it’s a foregone conclusion, but it will probably eventuate the same way,” he said. “I think it will be overridden in the House.”
The Senate needed 11 votes to sustain the veto, said Collamore, while the House would need 51. With only 37 Republicans in the House, he doesn’t believe the party has enough people willing to vote with it to sustain the veto.
“I think the bill is going to become law, and we’ll see what happens down the road,” said Collamore.
Scott, a Republican, issued a statement after the veto override, thanking those who voted to sustain it.
“Unfortunately, the Senate has chosen to override my veto on S.5, but I want to thank the bipartisan group of senators, including all seven Republicans and Democratic Senators Mazza, Starr and Wrenner for having the courage to put their constituents first by voting to sustain,” he stated. “I also want to thank the many thousands of Vermonters who have reached out to their legislators advocating against this bill. The House will take its final vote later this week. Please continue to make your voice heard, and I will continue to work to make it the center of this debate.”
The veto override was praised by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, along with many others.
“The Senate has taken the right step in voting to override the Governor’s veto,” Zuckerman, a Progressive/Democrat, stated in a release following the vote. “Inaction in the face of a crisis is not an option. The crisis is already happening. Waiting and putting the responsibility to fix the climate on the shoulders of future generations is not acceptable. Though I know that this bill is not perfect, compromises were made on all sides. If enacted, in two years, it will strike a balance between making clean heat affordable and accessible to everyday Vermonters and taking bold steps to reduce our state’s greenhouse gas emissions.”
Others joined him in a separate release from the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
“The Affordable Heat Act finally puts Vermont on the path to equitably transition to cheaper, cleaner heat,” stated Ben Edgerly Walsh, climate and energy program director at Vermont Public Interest Research Group. “The Governor’s veto flew in the face of what his administration’s own analysis says is necessary to achieve Vermont’s climate pollution reduction requirements, and we are grateful to the Senate for swiftly voting to override.”
Many praised the Senate for the override, while criticizing Scott for vetoing the bill to begin with.
“We are grateful that the Senate voted to override Governor Scott’s disappointing veto of the Affordable Heat Act,” stated Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters. “The Senate recognized that the bill aims to help all Vermonters transition to more affordable heating options, instead of leaving too many people reliant on heating fuels like oil whose price has spiked $2 per gallon in the past year.”
She added that she hopes the House will move soon to override the veto.
“The status quo isn’t serving anyone well,” stated Johanna Miller, energy and climate program director at Vermont Natural Resources Council. “Not people, and certainly not the planet. There are better solutions, and the process the Affordable Heat Act will catalyze is essential to understanding what those are so that no Vermonters are left behind in this inevitable transition.”
House Assistant Majority Leader Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, said Monday that lawmakers are hoping to be done with the session by Friday. He said he expected the Senate would act on the override vote either Monday or Tuesday, which would possibly have it on the House floor come Thursday if all goes smoothly.
