A bill that proponents say would protect Vermont medical providers and patients from being prosecuted by other states for running afoul of reproductive and gender-affirming laws in those states, is on its way to the Senate.
H.89, “An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity” passed the House floor Friday on a vote of 130-13.
The bill was sponsored by House Rep. Katherine Donnally, D-Hyde Park; Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington; and Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski; with 98 other co-sponsors.
It was voted out of the House Committee on Judiciary earlier this week with a 9-1 vote.
“We weren’t sure what to expect at first because certainly both abortion rights and transgender rights can be controversial issues, as far as some representatives are concerned,” said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City. “I think that the hint of what was to come on the floor vote was when this was voted out of committee on the 9-1 vote. Two Republican members of the Judiciary Committee, including the representative from West Rutland, voted in favor of it.”
He’s referring to Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, and Rep. Kenneth Goslant, R-Northfield, both of whom voted “yes” on the bill during the Friday floor vote.
The “no” vote in the Judiciary Committee was from Rep. Thomas Oliver, R/D-Sheldon. He also voted “no” on the floor vote.
Notte said he believes the statewide vote in November on Article 22, the “Reproductive Liberty Amendment” helped H.89 receive tri-partisan support.
He’s not expecting big changes to H.89 in the Senate, though some of the language likely needs to be better defined, a matter that was raised a few times during the bill’s discussion.
Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, was among those who voted against the bill.
She said she doesn’t have any big issues with the bill, except that it doesn’t contain protections for providers who choose not to provide reproductive or gender-affirming care based on conscience.
Donahue said she was allowed to testify before the House Committee on Judiciary about this, and offered an amendment Thursday, which wasn’t voted on because it was deemed not germane.
The amendment she proposed, Donahue said, is essentially a separate bill that would provide protections for providers who didn’t wish to perform those types of care for conscience-related reasons. She said she’d introduced it in the last biennium, and this one as well, and hoped to call more attention to it so that it might be taken up.
“I thought it was important to bring to light this refusal to address conscience protection,” she said.
She questioned LaLonde on some of the definitions in the bill. Donahue said these were all technical in nature, and she assumes they’ll be addressed by the Senate.
Carol Kauffman, spokeswoman for Vermont Family Alliance, who offered written testimony on H.89, claimed that it’s unlikely another state would target a Vermont patient or doctor, and that her group believes it mainly protects insurance companies. The group is also concerned about the definitions, or lack thereof, in the bill.
“We have a lot of questions, and instead of them asking us questions, we want to be able to ask them questions, we want to be able to bring in experts, and we want our questions to be answered,” she said.
She said there are also concerns that the bill, if passed, would affect existing Vermont laws in other areas.
“The Shield Bill (H.89) reinforces our ongoing efforts to protect the rights of Vermonters in making personal health choices,” stated Speaker of the House, Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, following the bill’s passage. “Safe access to reproductive care has always been a top priority, and Vermonters showed their resounding support for reproductive rights last November when they voted to enshrine it in our constitution. However, we recognize that access to reproductive and gender-affirming care is under attack in many states across the country. Now is our time to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that Vermonters are protected.”
Vermont has been working to insulate itself against national changes to reproductive laws, the most dramatic of which was the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Vermonters understood the threat that the U.S. Supreme Court posed to reproductive liberty and wisely started work on protecting these rights four years ago,” stated LaLonde, in the same release as Krowinski. “The Legislature has also recognized the right to gender-affirming health care. We are committed to exploring all available options to ensure that transgender youth and their families are safe in Vermont to make the best decisions for themselves, in consultation with their health care providers.”
Small, a transgender woman, praised the House vote as well in the same release.
“This legislation will save the lives of Vermont residents and those who seek refuge from states that are in the process of actively criminalizing essential care,” she stated. “As some state legislatures pass unprincipled laws restricting parents’ ability to care for their children and putting transgender young people in harm’s way, Vermont’s strong support of evidence-based gender-affirming health care — and our assertion that access to such care is a right — is powerful.”
