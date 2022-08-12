20220813_rhd_cabin
Soren Peterson, of Clarendon, peers out the door of the Kids’ Cabin as his parents help set up the Forestry Barn at the fairground on Friday. The Vermont State Fair opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO/Staff photo

The Vermont State Fair is adding a blacksmith shop, bringing back the bike giveaway and, for one night only, turning the grandstand into a movie theater.

The 176th Vermont State Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. Tuesday and runs through Aug. 20.

