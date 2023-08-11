Bingo and bumper cars are back.
The 177th Vermont State Fair kicks off Tuesday, and fair association president Robert Congdon said changes to this year’s offerings include the return of some old favorites. He said cash bingo, in particular, was heavily anticipated.
“It’s been a long time,” Congdon said. “We remodeled the old Tom Thumb restaurant and turned it into a bingo hall. We’re still going to have a caller, but it’s electronic displays. ... People seem really excited.”
Entertainment is booked for the Diamonds and More Grandstand for each night, starting Tuesday with Pond Hill Rodeo and followed Wednesday by a demolition derby.
“This year we’re taking a year off from the tractor pulls to try to be a little more music-focused,” Congdon said. “Doesn’t mean they won’t be back.”
Country star Gabby Barrett takes the stage Thursday night, followed by the 40th anniversary concert of Vermont favorite 8084 on Friday. Country singer Jake Owen will close out the fair Saturday.
“He’s really known for his summertime hits, so we’re looking forward to coming close to the end of summer and rocking out to some Jake Owen songs,” Congdon said.
Congdon said they expect a good selection of rides for all ages, including the return of bumper cars. The canary tent and butterfly tent will return, with the fair doing its own butterfly tent for the second year. Dock-diving dogs return as well.
The fair introduces a handful of new ground acts this year, starting with “Pirate Man Dan.”
“He roams the grounds in an electric pirate ship,” Congdon said. “It’s this big boat-looking thing he drives around.”
Others include the Bloom Family, which will provide a roving dinosaur and perform an illusion show in the President’s Building, and a group doing balloon art.
And, of course, the racing pigs are back.
“It would not be the fair if those weren’t here,” Congdon said.