A man who was shot and killed by a Fair Haven detective Monday evening has been confirmed to be Castleton resident Kenneth Barber Jr., 38, according to commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, Maj. Dan Trudeau.
Trudeau, who hosted a press conference at VSP’s Rutland Barracks, said State Police are still investigating the incident.
Barber reportedly was shot by Fair Haven Police Detective Shaun Hewitt at roughly 7:40 p.m. Monday after police were called to the area of 26 Washington St. in response to reports of an altercation between Barber and several residents of 28 Washington St.
Barber was pronounced dead as a result of a single gunshot wound to the torso at Rutland Regional Medical Center Monday night.
A convicted killer, Barber was sentenced to 15 years to life in 2005 for the death of Charles Schlosser, of Benson. Barber admitted to hitting Schlosser in the head during a robbery.
Barber was released on furlough in 2018, but after missing two appointments with his supervisor, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Barber was then arrested in Oct. 2021 after taking police on a high-speed chase. He was sentenced to one year in prison, making the sentence one of time served, for a felony charge of attempting to elude in Feb. 2023.
Trudeau said Barber was identified as having a visible handgun during the altercation and residents who were intervening were able to pin him down and take the gun away, just as Hewitt arrived at the scene.
“(Police) continued to try to get Barber into custody, but he was able to escape from their grip. He ran over to a car that he had access to, which was right in the driveway at 26 Washington St. Detective Hewitt approached the driver’s side of that vehicle and while he was ordering Barber to stop, Barber put the car into gear and struck detective Hewitt,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau described the hit as a “continuous strike,” adding that it was at that moment Hewitt fired a single shot.
Hewitt was not injured as a result of the strike. Trudeau added that Hewitt had not been interviewed by investigators as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Trudeau, police are unsure of why exactly Barber was at 26 Washington St. Monday night, though it is believed he was friends with the woman who lives there.
He added that Barber has had a few minimal involvements since his charge in Feb. 2023, but nothing to the extent of Monday’s incident.
Trudeau said he couldn’t recall the last time a Fair Haven officer fired a weapon in all his years working with VSP.
The Attorney General’s Office will be doing a review of the incident at the conclusion of the investigation, along with Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.
Anyone with relevant information on the incident is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.