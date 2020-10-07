The Vermont State Police are aware of white supremacy groups in the state but don’t expect they will pose a significant threat in here during the election or afterward.
In recent weeks, there have been concerns raised, especially based on comments from President Donald Trump that some have interpreted as direction to disrupt voting or respond with real or threatened violence if Trump loses the election. Trump has seemed reluctant to denounce white supremacy but has not directly asked those groups to take action in the event he loses the election.
Capt. Garry Scott, director of fair and impartial policing and community affairs for the State Police, said troopers are aware of reported activity throughout the state.
While more people are reporting activity that seems to be based on hate or bias, Scott said it has come at a time when local, state and federal law-enforcement officers, police and prosecutors, are rethinking their response.
“I believe we have made it more clear to marginalized communities that we want them to feel comfortable reporting where they may not have come to law enforcement in the past. I think there’s two sides to that issue. We have done a lot outreach to make sure people feel comfortable and want to speak with us. Even though there may not necessarily be a criminal charge, we’re trying to get them in contact with resources like the NAACP or the Pride Center or anti-Semitism groups,” he said.
Incidents may be getting more attention as well because of the national interest in the problem of racism, Scott added.
Patriot Front is one group that has been active in Vermont, Scott said. The Southern Poverty Law Center listed Patriot Front as one of two hate groups tracked in Vermont last year.
However, Scott said their alleged activities have come in small amounts.
“That’s how we have to look at it. As people report it in, we do investigations to review what has happened, and we build investigative work from there. We build what a case would be,” he said.
According to Scott, there are plans in place to help make sure “voting goes as smoothly as possible with the communities that need it.”
“For the most part, we haven’t heard of anything really percolating as at the national level,” he said.
Unless specific threat information is developed, Scott said he expects troopers will handle the November election as they have past elections.
Scott said reports to the Vermont Information Center would be used to determine if troopers needed to show a presence at polling places based on reports of illegal activity.
Based on those reports, law enforcement officers would determine the threat level. Scott said State Police would work with federal partners and local police and prosecutors to determine what response was needed.
Because the starting point is reports from Vermonters, Scott encouraged local community members to report suspicious activity to state or local police.
Scott acknowledged there could be members of hate groups who are keeping their plans quiet to avoid police interference.
“That’s happening all the time across the country. We can’t selectively start to look at groups just without any intelligence. ... That’s against the Constitution to monitor citizens without any criminal violations to back it up on,” he said.
People report some posts on social media or other publicly available websites, but Scott said that can “walk a line” concerning protected free speech.
“We have to make sure we’re doing it legally. It really comes down to, in public safety, the community has to be involved and looking out for each other and watching what is happening with their neighbors,” Scott said.
Scott said preparations can include working in partnership with local election officials, many of whom have been in their positions for many years.
“Everyone is sort of reaching out throughout the state. The rhetoric that is being used nationally, people obviously are aware of it, of what can happen with this election. It’s pretty contentious. But I think in Vermont, people tend to be aware of who’s coming in. It’s very localized. We know who our neighbors are and who votes and who’s coming in and out, and if people are out of line, that can prompt a phone call,” he said.
While Scott said there had been some increased activity in graffiti and propaganda material in Vermont against marginalized communities, he said there hadn’t been signs of increased targeted activity toward the election or in response to what some white nationalist groups are interpreting as a call to action.
In some states, there have been reports of law enforcement officers writing social media posts that are interpreted as hate speech or supportive of organizations tied to white supremacists. Scott said when the Vermont State Police bring someone in, there’s a “very thorough process” of asking about implicit and explicit bias and a background check that looks specifically for those types of connections.
However, Scott pointed out he could only speak to the process followed by the State Police.
