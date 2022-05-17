The public got its first look at the Vermont State University logo Tuesday.
Vermont State Colleges System officials unveiled the official branding of the new university, which will consolidate Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical Center into a single academic institution, during a virtual press conference streamed on YouTube.
The logo design, which was created by the Vermont-based company, Solidarity of Unbridled Labour, features a trio of green intersecting triangles representing the Vermont landscape and three schools unified under the new institution. To the right of the logo, “Vermont State University” appears in red.
Maurice Ouimet, VTSU’s newly appointed dean of enrollment, described the typeface as a “bold, modern serif design” that “represents traditional roots in a contemporary expression.”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said the brand identity emphasized “the idea of togetherness.”
“Together we are engaging in the hard work of transformation to bring together our individual strengths to provide innovative, affordable and accessible higher education to Vermonters from all walks of life,” she said. “Now, the logo is a symbol of our unification and our shared commitment to meet the needs of our students and the state of Vermont.”
Zdatny was joined Tuesday by students, faculty and staff from Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical Center, as well as inaugural VTSU president Parwinder Grewal.
“I’m so excited for our shared opportunity to transform higher education in Vermont,” said Grewal. “Today is one step in that process of joining, unifying to be better together.”
In a subsequent press release, Grewal added, “Vermont State University is for every Vermonter who wants access to higher education; it’s also for Vermont — we are here to meet the state’s evolving and emerging needs. We’re transforming the way we think about college and leading the way with the nation’s first statewide, community-engaged and student-centered hybrid university.”
Zdtatny was unable to pin an exact figure to the cost of updating branding across the three schools, she said it would be covered in the $25 million in funding previously allocated by state lawmakers to assist in the transition to a unified institution and be reflected in student tuition.
While the new branding provided a new overall look for the three schools under the VTSU umbrella, Zdatny confirmed that all the schools’ existing mascots will remain in place, stating, “We’re going to keep our Spartans and Hornets and Badgers and Green Knights.”
The push for consolidation emerged after the state college system’s financial woes came to a head in the spring of 2020 when decades of underfunding combined with increasing costs and a declining population were exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new institution will launch in July 2023, with the first classes to begin that fall.
Earlier in the day, Grewal was a guest at the monthly meeting of Commerce and Economic Development of the Rutland Region board of directors, where he addressed questions about how the new institution would maintain relationships with local business communities.
Through the course of the merger, business leaders have raised concerns over how consolidation might impact CU’s relationship with the Rutland region.
During the meeting, CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson asked Grewal how he would oversee VTSU’s five geographically disparate campuses, explaining that each site would have a campus director who would handle day-to-day operations.
Jepson also asked Grewal how VTSU would approach economic development.
Grewal said the university would take a community-engaged approach, where faculty and students would be working together with local leaders. He also emphasized a focus on workforce development and education, increasing access to education and developing intellectual capacity across the state.
He described creating more service learning opportunities for students and said he envisioned “transforming the institution in such a way that community-engaged learning and community development becomes part of every degree program.”
Grewal said there would also be a focus on business development and helping to develop local business incubators.
“When faculty and students engage with local leaders, both sides have wonderful ideas. New ideas could emerge for new companies (and) new organization development locally,” he said.
Grewal noted, however, that successful community engagement was a two-way street.
“The biggest thing in this would be how engaged you are with the university, how much you are going to push us to be engaged,” he said.
Speaking to the Herald, Jepson said he was pleased with the day-to-day operational plan Grewal laid out.
He said he was particularly enthused about Grewal’s discussion of service-learning internships and the creation of business incubators, which dovetailed with CEDRR’s plans to launch its Hub coworking space in the Opera House in the coming months.
“I think our organization had reservations because we want to make sure that Castleton University remains strong,” said Jepson. “I think what we heard today was reassuring.”
