In the past year, educators, government officials and lawmakers have made it abundantly clear that Vermont students are still coping with the residual impacts of the pandemic that upended their lives three years ago.
As recently as Thursday night, the youth mental health crisis was a topic of discussion among the state's congressional delegation at a town hall meeting at Spaulding High School in Barre with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint D-Vt.
And though the pandemic has since subsided, school districts are continuing to report difficulty filling positions for school-based mental health clinicians and the need for services to address student mental health needs has remained a pressing issue.
Filling in the gaps
Slate Valley Unified Union Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said her district has been having trouble sourcing mental health clinicians for the past few years, adding that they’ve been forced to change the way their alternative education programs are run and increasing current clinicians' caseloads.
She said that other tier-three services like special education and speech pathology are also suffering from a lack of available professionals.
“(Since the pandemic), we’ve seen an increase in student mental health needs, an increase in student behavioral needs and even adult mental health needs of both parents and staff,” Olsen-Farrell said. “These are difficult jobs … You’re generally working with some challenging topics and some of our most challenging youth. And especially when we’re asking people to take on more and stretch their capacity, that’s not great for retention.”
Bill Olsen, superintendent of Rutland City Public Schools, agreed with Olsen-Farrell. Olsen said he believes one of the reasons for the lack of school-based mental health clinicians is the high rate of burnout in the profession since the pandemic.
Though he said RCPS has been lucky enough to have filled most of its positions this year, the past few were not as easy.
“Staff members who worked in the (mental health) field specifically were extremely busy and had difficulty keeping up,” he said. “In a sense, every adult in the building became a support for kids.”
Finding alternative solutions
According to the National Association of School Psychologists, from 2020 to 2021 there were 978 students for every school psychologist in Vermont. The NASP’s recommendation is 500-to-1.
And though the American School Counselor Association states that Vermont’s student to school counselor ratio fared better in the same year, 186-to-1 with a recommendation of no more than 250-to-1, experts in the field have expressed that students are still struggling with inadequate access to mental health services.
Lacy Skinner, faculty in the school psychology graduate program based at Vermont State University-Castleton, said that school is often where students have the most access to necessary services, including for their mental health.
“We know right now that about 20% of kids have some kind of level of mental health concerns, but probably not even half of those kids are able to get any kind of treatment,” Skinner said. “This is a nationwide concern. This (shortage of professionals) is something that our entire field is trying to address.”
Just last week, VTSU announced that Skinner and VTSU-Johnson school counseling graduate program director Maureen Stewart were awarded a five-year, $820,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help address this shortage of school-based mental health providers.
According to Stewart, the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant is intended to support partnerships between local education agencies and institutions of higher education to train school-based mental health professionals and help graduate students pursue their degrees.
“The broad goal of the grant is to increase the number of mental health providers in the schools and so we focused on (funding) our school psychology and school counseling programs,” Skinner said. "As part of that, those students who get funding will be agreeing to stay and work in Vermont’s high need schools (for a period of time) once they have graduated."
And while individuals like Stewart and Skinner work to address the long-term need for a more robust workforce of school mental health clinicians, some school districts have sought out alternative means to address the needs of students.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said his district has been contracting with the online therapy program Talkspace for the last several months.
The service, which is available to both staff and students 13 and older, is one that several Vermont school districts have turned to as a way to fill in for in-school services.
But despite the temporary solution, Tucker said it’s clear that more long-term measures to address the shortage are needed.
“I don’t know the extent of this shortage; I can only describe it as massive. Every one of my colleagues that I’ve talked to around the state has said, ‘Oh, if I only had five more counselors’ or ‘If I only had three more counselors.’ They just aren’t there,” Tucker said.
Keeping kids afloat
According to the Vermont Department of Health’s recently released 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a statewide biannual survey that monitors priority health risk behaviors among students, 35% of high school students and 20% of middle school students reported experiencing poor mental health anxiety and stress, most of the time or always within the past month.
But amid this, Olsen at RCPS shared that the mental health clinicians and counselors that are working in Vermont schools are doing all they can to assist kids in such turbulent times.
“For the entire economy right now, employees are hard to find. In education, employees are hard to find. (With) education in general, it’s always been hard. Kids come in with all different kinds of needs that you’re trying to address,” he said. “But the work that these folks have been doing to help support kids is really important. They’ve kept kids afloat.”