In the past year, educators, government officials and lawmakers have made it abundantly clear that Vermont students are still coping with the residual impacts of the pandemic that upended their lives three years ago.

As recently as Thursday night, the youth mental health crisis was a topic of discussion among the state's congressional delegation at a town hall meeting at Spaulding High School in Barre with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint D-Vt.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0