BERLIN — Vermont Strong license plates are on sale now, according to Gov. Phil Scott. Proceeds from the sale will go towards victims of the recent floods. “Time and time again, Vermonters have shown how willing they are to step up, join together, help their neighbors and unite for their communities,” Scott stated in a release. “This summer’s flooding has been no exception. It’s clear, We Are Vermont Strong, and Tough Too! I know many Vermonters will be excited to contribute to flood recovery efforts and proudly display the new plates.”

Purchasers will have two options. One version of the plate reads, “We Are Vermont Strong ’23” while the other says that plus “Tough Too!”

