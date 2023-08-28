NORTHFIELD — On a recent Sunday, the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network gathered students, teachers, legislators and organizational leaders for a youth-led retreat on anti-racism in education at Northfield Middle and High School.

“We had this idea to bring people together in person, and we’ve been working for the past four or five months to plan this and put it together,” said Addie Lentzner, the founder and executive director of VSARN, and first-year student at Middlebury College.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0