Vermont Legal Aid has filed a class action lawsuit against the state in the hope of stopping or stalling the end of a housing program used to shelter the otherwise homeless during the pandemic.
Expanded eligibility for the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program is set to end soon, in phases, the first being on Thursday, with the second coming in another month or two depending on a voucher recipient’s status.
This is the program that sheltered the otherwise homeless during the pandemic. Some say it’s about time the program ended, that it was never meant for the long-term and has led to problems, while others say it is ending too soon and with no suitable short-term transition for those using it. It’s the latter group that’s warning of a pending humanitarian disaster should several hundred people find themselves without housing in the coming days.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, said Rebecca Plummer, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid. It asks the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit to grant an injunction against the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program ending.
The lawsuit names Rebecca Duprey, Michal Grout, Brittany Plucas, Cassandra Fraser-Brown, Peter Corliss, “and others similarly situated,” as plaintiffs, and Vermont Agency of Human Services, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services Jenney Samuelson, and Commissioner of the Department for Children and Families Chris Winters as defendants. The plaintiffs are people using the voucher program.
There’s no money in the Legislature’s proposed budget for the expanded General Assistance Emergency Housing Program. The Republican governor vetoed that budget over the weekend, citing other concerns regarding spending, but one of the reasons the housing piece is being discussed so much is that several Democrats and Progressives voted against the budget in the House specifically because it doesn’t have money for the hotel voucher program. Some of those representatives have said they’ll vote to sustain Scott’s veto should there be an attempt to override it.
Plummer said on Tuesday that if the state wants to end this program, and Vermont Legal Aid doesn’t think it should, then it has to follow a legal process, which the group claims the state isn’t doing. That process would involve a rule-making procedure, and better communication and notice given to people using the program.
The hope is that the Washington County court will review the lawsuit and act soon, said Plummer. The aim is to slow or stagger the number of people exiting the voucher program at once, Plummer said.
Scott gave a speech on Friday in which he and members of his administration claimed that they’ve been working for a while to transition people out of the program.
A few weeks ago, Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges said the city is doing what it can to arrange transportation for those in the program who have an alternative housing situation. He acknowledged that some people may end up sleeping outside. He noted that in the middle of June there will be an event at the Vermont State Fair grounds where people can go to learn what resources are available to them.
Not long after Scott announced his veto of the budget, Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-South Burlington, called on him to declare a State of Emergency to address the GA program’s ending.
In a statement, she said that the state of homeless in Vermont could be considered an “all-hazards” event.
“Homelessness is not an isolated problem affecting a few individuals; it is an issue that impacts all our communities,” she stated. “This declaration is appropriate for the gravity of the situation and would enable the mobilization of all available governmental and community-driven resources to confront this crisis head-on. The Governor stated that he does not know whether there will be families on the streets. This uncertainty highlights the need to use all the tools available to us to ensure that this does not happen. Our duty is to seek all viable solutions and ensure they are available to avoid a potential mass unsheltering throughout our state.”
Such a declaration would allow the governor to use the Vermont National Guard, and the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps, according to Krowinski.
“On the Speaker’s comments, as the Governor and Administration officials discussed last week, we are taking action to prepare for the transition that the Administration, Speaker and Senate Pro Tem have all agreed must take place,” stated Jason Maulucci, Scott’s press secretary. “As he also made clear, the Governor will take all steps and use any tools he feels are appropriate to ensure the best outcomes for the state.”
He referred questions about the lawsuit to the Office of the Attorney General, which did respond before Tuesday’s news deadline.
