An environmental group is suing the state, claiming it hasn’t followed its own rules regarding logging on state-owned lands.
The lawsuit was filed last week in Vermont Superior Court. Standing Trees Inc., Jamison Ervin, and Alan Pierce are the plaintiffs, while the state of Vermont and the commissioners of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Department of Fish and Wildlife are the defendants.
Michael Snyder is currently the commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation; Christopher Herrick is commissioner of Fish and Wildlife. Neither department named in the lawsuit returned emails seeking comment.
“The litigation gets at the fact that the state has never promulgated rules for planning for state land management,” said Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, last week. “Right now, the state has bare bones rules on the books for charging fees for use of campsites and removing timber, there’s a rule for voluntary management practices to avoid putting more phosphorus into Lake Champlain and our waterways, but there’s nothing that has anything to do with how the state makes the overarching decisions for how state lands are managed.”
The rules Standing Trees wishes to see created would apply to all state-owned lands, according to Porter, not just Camel’s Hump State Park, which the lawsuit mentions specifically.
“Right now, every time a new (long range management plan) is put out for a block of state land, whether it’s the Coolidge State Forest or the Camel’s Hump State Forest, or the Mathewson State Forest, you name it, the state can essentially make it up every single time, there’s nothing binding them to doing it any particular way,” he said.
The lawsuit names Camel’s Hump State Park and the Camel’s Hump Unit Management Plan, which was finalized in 2021.
Ervin and Pierce live near the management unit.
The plan, according to the complaint, features 34 timber harvest sites with harvesting to occur between 2022 and 2036. There was a public comment period some years before, which Ervin and Pierce both participated in. Both raised concerns about transparency in the decision-making process. They also filed public records act requests to obtain information on how forest management decisions were made. Each time they had to review the documents in person to avoid fees associated with the state making copies.
According to the lawsuit, in October, Ervin and Pierce, and 25 others, filed a petition calling upon the state to enter into a rule-making process for the Camel’s Hump plan, which the state declined to do. The lawsuit claims the state was required to do this.
Porter said the lawsuit also takes issue with the plan not being in accordance with the Global Warming Solutions Act, a state law created two years ago, before this plan was finalized.
According to Porter, right now there’s no way for the public to challenge a state management plan.
“Rules are a way for the public to have some clarity, some transparency, and then when necessary some accountability over the way the public’s lands are managed and right now there’s nothing like that on the books for the state of Vermont,” he said.
The lawsuit asks the court to put a hold on logging contracts for state-owned lands that have not yet gone out to bid, until rules can be promulgated.
Porter says this isn’t a call to end logging on state-owned lands.
“If we want to debate about logging versus no logging, that’s got to happen at the State House, that’s a different debate,” he said. “This is about making sure that there are some bare minimum standards for what the public can expect in the way that the public’s lands are managed.”
According to a news release from Standing Trees, Ervin’s background is in natural resources management.
“The State of Vermont is sacrificing the public good and public safety for dubious economic gains,” stated Ervin, of Duxbury, in the release. “The public interest should come first in public land management, including tackling our climate emergency, safeguarding biodiversity, and protecting downstream communities — like Duxbury — from increasingly extreme storms, such as we saw with Hurricane Irene.”
