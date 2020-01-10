The Vermont Supreme Court will meet in Middlebury next week.
The court will hear oral arguments in four cases at Wilson Hall as part of its "On the Road" hearings. The session begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The cases on the docket are Wayne Doncaster & Elizabeth Doncaster v. John A. Hane, Pam Hane and the Town of Irasburg; Kirk Wool v. Office of Professional Regulation; State of Vermont v. Morris D. Nelson and In re Petition of Chelsea Solar LLC.
The court normally meets in Montpelier, but holds sessions at Vermont Law School each March and has taken in recent years to holding a session at a Vermont High School.
Middlebury students will have a chance to interact with the justices during a question-and-answer session and during lunch.
Hearings are open to the public. Attendees will be required to go through routine security screening, so an early arrival is advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.