The Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion held a panel discussion in Rutland Thursday at the Rutland County Courthouse. From left, Associate Justice Nancy Waples, co-chairwoman of the committee; Chief Justice Paul Reiber, the other co-chairman; Associate Justice William Cohen; Chief Superior Judge Thomas Zonay; and Scott Griffith, chief of planning and court services at Vermont Judiciary, participate in the discussion.

 KEITH WHITCOMB JR. / staff photo

How and why the courts collect data on race and ethnicity was one of the topics discussed at the forum on diversity, equity and inclusion, held in Rutland Thursday by members of the Vermont Supreme Court.

For the past several weeks, the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been holding public forums across the state to hear from people about issues related to systemic racism and injustice as it applies to the courts. The effort has a website, bit.ly/SCOVforum, where more information, including on how to attend future sessions either remotely or in-person, is available.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

