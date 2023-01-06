The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that a man accused of impregnating an 11-year-old girl will remain in jail as he awaits trial.
In a decision handed down late last month, a three-judge panel rejected Richard Welch Jr.’s appeal of the Rutland County criminal court’s order he be held without bail.
Welch pleaded not guilty in October to a single charge of aggravated sexual assault on a child, which carries a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. Police said a paternity test showed he had fathered a baby with a 12-year-old girl who would have been 11 at the time of conception. He was ordered held without bail following his arraignment and at a subsequent hearing Judge Cortland Corsones found the weight of the evidence against Welch was sufficient to continue holding him. The court also forbade Welch from contacting the girl or her mother.
Welch sought to have this prohibition removed, according to court records, and to have the court review his bail status, suggesting “responsible adults” to whose custody he could be released. The state responded with evidence of repeated attempts to contact the mother in violation of court orders, according to the decision, and the court found that none of the proposed responsible adults would be able to supervise Welch.
Welch then argued that the court had abused its discretion by giving any weight to the paternity test and that therefore there was no evidence he and the girl had ever had sexual relations.
“This argument is without merit,” the court wrote. “(W)e find no abuse of discretion where the trial court concluded, based on the chemist’s affidavit, that DNA test results describing defendant as 72 trillion times more likely to be (the baby’s) father than an untested member of the public to be fairly and reasonably capable of convincing a factfinder beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant committed the crime with which he is charged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.