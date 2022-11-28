MONTPELIER — The Vermont Supreme Court plans to hold several public forums on the Judiciary and how it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The first forum will be Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Burlington at the Fletcher Free Library’s Pickering Room. The others have yet to be scheduled, but will occur in 2023. One of them will be completely online.
