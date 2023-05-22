MENDON — The state’s highest court has upheld the extension and modification of stalking orders against a Terra Lane man who pleaded guilty in February to disturbing his neighbors.
The Vermont Supreme Court decision on an appeal filed by Brian Gates, 56, of Terra Lane, was issued last week.
On Feb. 9, Gates pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and violating conditions of release. Between the two charges he was sentenced to serve one to three months, and 14 months, on probation. A number of other charges against him, to which he’d pleaded not guilty, were either dismissed or dropped.
The charges stem from allegations made by Gates’ neighbors on Terra Lane that he’d been harassing them in various ways over a period of time. Three of his neighbors applied for, and were granted, court orders requiring Gates not to have contact with them, and to not engage in certain behaviors.
According to an opinion authored by Associate Justice Nancy Waples, Gates appealed changes that a lower court made to three stalking orders granted against him by his neighbors. These included changes to some of the requirements in the original orders, as well as extensions of the orders themselves.
Gates owns a vacant lot, as well as his home, Waples wrote. His neighbors sought stalking orders against him in January 2021, which were granted. They accused Gates of yelling at them, cursing at them, firing a gun in order to intimidate them, and other threatening behaviors. In February 2021, the temporary stalking orders were set at one-year and prohibited Gates from contacting the neighbors, coming within 100 feet of them and their homes, and shooting a gun on his vacant lot until June 1, 2021. He was only allowed within 100 feet if it was to drive past them, plow snow or walk dogs.
A year later, the neighbors asked the court to extend and modify the orders, claiming that Gates continued to harass them. The court agreed, extending the distance requirement to 300 feet, and barred Gates from shooting a gun on the vacant lot altogether. He also was only allowed on the lot to begin with between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Gates also was not allowed to play music or use a device to amplify his voice while on the lot. It also extended the order to a five-year period.
According to the decision, Gates’ neighbors, when arguing that the order should be extended, said he had shouted profanities at them, and once played a game call in order to annoy them. Gates claimed he was only singing, and only used the game call to see what other animals were in the area. The trial court didn’t believe him.
Gates’ appeal of the extension was on the grounds that certain findings hadn’t been made by the original order. The Vermont Supreme Court ruled that such findings weren’t required for the extension to be made. It also ruled that the lower court made no error when it found Gates’ testimony lacking in credibility.
