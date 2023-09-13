BARRE — The state government will invest $55.5 million into housing with the hope it will see results during the next two to three years.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Treasurer Mike Pieciak announced Wednesday that the funds will come from the “10% in Vermont” local investment program.
Under the program, the treasurer can invest not more than 10% of the state’s average daily cash balance into things believed to improve the economy.
In April, Pieciak announced the program’s expansion, stating that Vermont’s daily cash balance had increased by quite a bit and its lending capacity had gone from $39 million to $100 million.
Pieciak said at the news conference that $50 million will go to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), $5 million will go to the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA), with $500,000 going towards the Northern Forest Center.
The $55.5 million is expected to leverage another $340 million and ultimately create 1,100 new housing units, he said.
“It’s no secret that Vermont faces significant challenges, and housing is a big one,” said the governor. “We’ve been focused on the lack of affordable housing since my first term in office, when we worked with the Legislature and created a $37 million housing bond which leveraged hundreds of millions more private investment, making it, at the time, the largest housing investment in state history.”
He said the pandemic highlighted the state’s housing problem, prompting further investments.
“In my time as governor, we’ve seen a historic level of housing construction and more units coming online than we’d seen in decades, but we know it’s still nowhere near enough, especially considering the recent flooding,” he said.
Beside money, regulatory reform will be needed to solve the housing crisis, said Scott.
Pieciak said that the housing shortage has impacted everyone and that these investments address nearly all levels and forms of housing, from homeownership to affordable rentals.
“I know when I talk to businesses all across Vermont, they talk about housing being their number-one challenge,” said Pieciak. “They talk about how they’d like to expand their business, how they would like to bring on new clients, but they can’t do that because they can’t find the workforce because their potential employees can’t find housing.”
The same is true for schools, hospitals and emergency service agencies, he said.
According to the treasurer’s office, of the $50 million VHFA is getting to disperse, $14 million will go to new traditional affordable housing; $14 million will go to economic impact housing; $6 million will be for small developers in areas where housing is in short supply; another $6 million will be for flood resilience and “sustainable invitation” focusing on homes hit by the July floods; $5 million for the missing middle-income homeownership program; and $5 million for manufactured homes.
Maura Collins, executive director of VHFA, said about two-thirds of the $50 million will go toward rental units.
“That will cover a range of rents and incomes of people served, so some of this will go to support traditional affordable rental housing such as folks or places that can rent for about, I’ll say $1,100, for a one-bedroom apartment,” she said. “And then in addition … we heard from employers and municipalities about the need to support market-rate rental housing, so this would be a one-bedroom apartment maybe renting for $2,500. And through the loan dollars that VHFA will be able to give to developers and builders, we hope we can expand the housing market, expand more of these rental units.”
She said around 100 of the new units will be for people exiting homelessness. There will also be investments in infrastructure that supports housing.
