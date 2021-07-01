Vermont Truffle Co. plans to close later this year, the company announced this week.
"We're just ready for a change of pace," said Anna Montanez, who founded the business with her husband, Stephen. "It's still doing well. We're just not really happy doing it anymore. Once the fun has gone out of it, it's harder. ... Steve has been working at Ann Clark since February. We'll figure myself out when the time comes."
The business will continue to operate as they try to sell their Center Street building, which Montanez said is listed at $249,900.
"If someone's interested in the business, that would be additional," she said. "We're just going with the flow."
Montanez said they started making chocolates out of her parents' basement in 2011, opening the store in 2014. They sold their own house-made chocolates, other candy and, more recently, served ice cream. They diversified in 2019, using the second floor of their building to open an escape room.
Montanez said the business dynamic and their family dynamic has changed.
"We have kids now," she said. "We didn't have kids when we started the business. They're older now. They're getting into activities. ... We've really enjoyed being downtown and part of the Rutland community. We're definitely going to miss our customers. We'll still be around Rutland — just personally, not business-wise."
Nikki Hindman, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said losing the shop was a tragedy for downtown.
"They had some of the best maple creemees in the area, in my opinion," she said. "The best case scenario for us is we find someone to take that over."
Hindman said she plans to search out potential new owners using the partnership's internal mailing list and social media.
"I'll be making contact with businesses in other cities to see if anyone wants to expand," she said.
Montanez said they learned several lessons running the shop.
"I think the biggest one is really how big of a community Rutland is," she said. "We wouldn't even have been able to start this entire journey without the community. It's been a great ride."
Montanez said she probably hasn't made her last truffle.
"I'll definitely take a long break from it," she said. "If the kids want to dabble in it, we'll be able to do that, but it'll be fun — not occupational."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.