More than 30 people turned out for the first meeting of Vermont’s new Truth and Reconciliation Commission on Tuesday, in which officials introduced themselves and set an open-minded tone for their work.

The committee was set up by Act 128 in 2022 to record and make recommendations regarding instances of discrimination and harm against marginalized communities caused by state laws and policies.

