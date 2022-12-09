Flu shots
Kate McManus, of Community Health, administers a flu vaccine to Castleton University student Mia Manheimer at an on-campus vaccine clinic earlier this fall.

 Photo by Morgen Janovsky

With Christmas and New Year’s a few weeks away, the state is adjusting the hours at many of its walk-in flu and COVID-19 clinics to accommodate people’s schedules.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday that people who work during the day or have kids to pick up from school should be able to go to healthvermont.gov/myvaccine and find a walk-in clinic near them where they can get a flu shot or a COVID-19 booster.

