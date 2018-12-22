The state unemployment rate dropped to 2.7 percent in November, said the Vermont Department of Labor on Friday. This reflects a decrease of one tenth of 1 percent from October. The national unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, according to the department,.
“The season of winter recreational activities got off to a strong start in November due to some early snowfall and low temperatures,” said Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrl. “The monthly jobs report reflects this activity in the employment estimates of leisure and hospitality related industries which were above historical trends. Also, in November, professional and technical services contributed a positive boost to the employment counts. The Department continues to hear from Vermont employers that they are hiring for seasonal and full-time positions.”
