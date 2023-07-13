Damage assessments and repairs from historic levels of flooding in Vermont continued Thursday with the knowledge that more flooding might be on the way come evening, and possibly Sunday.
Gov. Phil Scott, at a Thursday morning news conference, urged Vermonters to be somewhere safe after 4 p.m. when thunderstorms were expected to begin, bringing with them the potential for flash flooding, high winds, hail and in some places even tornadoes.
He and other state officials urged everyone to sign up for an account at vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to get warnings for emergency situations.
“Again, I want to reiterate, this isn’t over and won’t be over after this storm,” he said, “On Sunday, unfortunately, there’s another chance for heavy rain statewide. I know this is hard news for many and folks will want to think this is over as soon as the weather breaks on Saturday, but it’s critical that Vermonters understand that we need to remain vigilant and prepared; do not be complacent.”
He said he planned to request a major disaster declaration Thursday from President Joe Biden. This is separate and in addition to the declaration Biden approved Wednesday and the one the state already declared. Scott said the declarations will allow work to happen faster and funding to come sooner.
Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said as of Thursday morning there have been no deaths reported in connection with the floods and that there were, at that time, no active rescue operations being conducted. Rescuers remain poised around the state to step in when and where needed.
There are four American Red Cross shelters open, according to Morrison. The one in Barre is sheltering 25 people, the one in Rutland has four, the one in White River Junction has none, and Northern Vermont University Johnson Campus has 15 people using a Red Cross trailer. There are two independently run shelters — one at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, where there are six people, and at Smugglers’ Notch, where there are 59. “There are numerous other shelters that are on standby and prepared to open if there is a need,” she said.
She suggested people visit vem.vermont.gov/preparedness to learn more about what to do before, during, and after a flood.
Scott reminded people that floodwaters are dangerous in many ways and for people to keep away from them.
“We’ve seen many pictures on social media of kids swimming in floodwaters,” he said. “This is not typical rainwater, it’s filled with chemicals, oil, waste and more. It’s simply not safe.”
He also reminded people to obey road closure signs.
“Do not put yourself in a position where rescue teams are diverted and put at risk themselves because you decided to take a chance,” he said. “I assure you, though, we’ll get through this, and we’ll be stronger for it. For the time being, we still need to focus on the response and prepare for whatever comes our way over the next couple of days. And then we can move full time into the recovery stage.”
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn addressed a video circulating on social media showing an Agency of Transportation vehicle trapped in a flooded intersection. He said that five AOT vehicles were sent to an intersection in Cambridge to block it off, as it was flooding.
“Our crew was caught in a flash flood in rapidly rising water,” he said. Four of the five were able to get away, but the fifth, and its driver, were stuck there for 30 hours. The video, he said, isn’t a flattering one and appears to contradict the advice officials have been giving to people, so he wanted to address it.
He also corrected something he’d reported the day before, that the floating bridge in Brookfield had been washed away. It hasn’t. A local contacted the AOT and said they could no longer see the bridge because of the floodwaters. An AOT staffer confirmed this, but it turned out the bridge was only obscured. Its condition, however, isn’t completely known.
There are 31 private contractors working with AOT, said Flynn.
“Our priority for today is to harden everything we can as quickly as possible, to remove current obstructions, armor banks, armor slide areas and prepare for what is forecasted to come our way,” he said.
He said that the central AOT garage at Hospital Hill, including the training center and District Six Capital Region Offices, have sustained heavy water damage and aren’t inhabitable. AOT personnel are working out of the Edward F. Knapp State Airport in Berlin. All state airports are functioning normally.
As of Thursday morning, 24 state roads remained closed, down from a high of 81. Eight state roads are partly open. In the past 24 hours, 28 roads have been reopened. Flynn said work is being done to make Route 2 passable at low speeds, but the rain is making that difficult. There are 62.7 miles of state roads that are closed, 24.5 miles of partially open roads, with 172 miles having been opened since the storm began. Forty-nine bridges have been inspected, most just need minor repairs, but Bridge 42 in Jamaica is closed and the extent of its damage isn’t yet known.
The railroads, Flynn said, are being inspected for damage.
Maggie Gendron, deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said the state owns 100 dams and regulated about 800 more. The agency’s attention is on the three flood control dams along the Winooski River, those being the one in Waterbury, the Wrightsville Dam and the East Barre Dam. The Army Corps of Engineers is helping the state to manage the flow of water.
“Right now, based on the current forecasted weather and the modeling, it is unlikely that we will have water flow over the spillway at Wrightsville, and this has not occurred to-date,” she said.
So far, Vermont’s dams have withstood the high levels of water, she said.
