VT strong - RH copy
Buy Now

Debris is piled on the sidewalk outside the Capitol Theater in downtown Montpelier on Thursday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Damage assessments and repairs from historic levels of flooding in Vermont continued Thursday with the knowledge that more flooding might be on the way come evening, and possibly Sunday.

Gov. Phil Scott, at a Thursday morning news conference, urged Vermonters to be somewhere safe after 4 p.m. when thunderstorms were expected to begin, bringing with them the potential for flash flooding, high winds, hail and in some places even tornadoes.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0