Vermonters were told not to neglect their mental health as the scope of the devastation caused by the recent floods comes into better focus.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes said at a news conference on Wednesday that there are mental health resources available for people to use as they undertake the physical work of recovering from flood damage.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0