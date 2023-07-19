Vermonters were told not to neglect their mental health as the scope of the devastation caused by the recent floods comes into better focus.
Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes said at a news conference on Wednesday that there are mental health resources available for people to use as they undertake the physical work of recovering from flood damage.
“I know many of us are facing challenges left in the wake of the historic flooding that has swept through our beautiful state,” she said. “Our homes, roadways and businesses both large and small have sustained damages that will leave a lasting mark on our communities.”
The disaster has put mental stress on not just those directly impacted by the flooding, but on the people responding to it as well.
“As we come together to rebuild what was damaged and lost, I want to emphasize the importance of prioritizing the well-being of our communities,” Hawes said. “This means addressing the crucial impact of natural disasters on our mental health. It is not just visible destruction that leaves a lasting impact, its effect on our hearts and minds can linger long after rebuilding has started.”
It’s important that people keep up-to-date on what’s going on by looking at credible media sources, she said, but to do so with mental health in mind.
“It is important that we stay in the know, but limit our exposure to media that is distressing and that can impact our emotional well-being,” she said. “Instead, let’s focus on consuming information from exports who can guide us reliably through these challenging times.”
People should keep an eye on their physical and emotional routines, she said.
“Remember to prioritize self-care by resting, moving and fueling your body with food and water,” she said. “Take time for calming practices like deep breathing, meditation and creativity, and weave these practices into your day-to-day (routine) throughout all stages of your disaster response effort, not just during the onset of the crisis.”
She reminded people that resting isn’t selfish, and that it’s needed for someone to be helpful to others.
“Lean on your teammates for support and develop a buddy system in order to monitor one another’s stress, workload, and safety,” said Hawes. “Keep in mind that communication is key when it comes to well-being and building a resilient community. Reach out to your trusted loved ones and friends, share your feelings and emotional challenges, and oftentimes the greatest support we can find is in one another.”
The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available at all times, she said, and can be reached by calling 988.
The department also has mental health resources at mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood online. “It’s safe to say, every time there is an event like this, we always see an increase in calls and, in fact, we encourage that,” said Heather Slayton, communications coordinator with Washington County Mental Health, in a separate interview. “It’s times like these when people definitely should not be putting their mental health on the back burner.”
The agency has its own mental health line, available 24/7, at 802-229-0591. It serves all of Washington County as well as the towns of Orange, Washington and Williamstown.
“We’re hearing from business owners, we’re hearing from the people we serve already, we’re hearing from them more, many have been affected, many others are feeling more anxiety than normal,” she said. “We’re hearing from homeowners and from renters, we’ve heard from a lot of people we’ve never heard from before.”
Some people who call enroll in other mental health services, she said, others just need someone to talk to for the moment.
At the news conference, Hawes said that between July 1 and July 16, the 988 hotline in Vermont received 378 calls.
“We anticipate, as folks start to digest what has happened, they’re more inclined to reach out for support,” said Hawes. “When we think about responding to a traumatic event, you’re going to go through ups and downs along the way. Those are going to be anger, sadness — sometimes you’re going to feel very content — or all of those at the same time; we’re all human.”
At the start of the news conference Gov. Phil Scott said he’s been going around the state with federal officials to look at damage from the flooding.
“There are many resources available to Vermonters as we recover,” he said. “We have a comprehensive list of them all in one place and that’s at vermont.gov/flood.”
Also on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that her state will lend some aid to Vermont for the flooding. New York has sent nine engineers from the New York Power Authority and the Department of Environmental Conservation to Montpelier. They’ll be helping to inspect dams that aren’t hydroelectric or regulated by the federal government.
“Embracing the responsibility of being a good neighbor is what defines New Yorkers,” Hochul stated in a news release. “Following historic flooding that has had catastrophic effects on Vermont communities, I am directing employees from the New York Power Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation to assist in safety inspections throughout the State of Vermont. In times of need, New Yorkers can always be counted on to lend a helping hand.”
The release states that Scott requested this aid under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which lets states more readily share resources during disasters. New York’s engineers arrived Sunday and will be here until Saturday.
“The New York Power Authority is proud to assist the State of Vermont in its time of need,” stated New York Power Authority Acting President and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Driscoll, in the release. “The NYPA engineers deployed throughout Vermont will lend their expertise to assist in Vermont’s dam safety inspections, reducing the risk of dam failures and additional flooding, and safeguarding Vermont communities and wildlife.”
It was also announced Wednesday, by the U.S. Department of Education, that almost 2,000 student loan borrowers in Vermont were approved for loan forgiveness. Altogether this amounted to $95 million in loans. Nationally, 804,000 borrowers had $39 billion in federal student loans forgiven.
“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” President Joe Biden stated in a news release. “My administration is delivering on that commitment. Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my administration took to fix failures of the past.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com