More money is available for Vermont homeowners to fix failed septic systems and wells.
The deadline to file a pre-qualification application is Jan. 31, according to the Agency of Natural Resources.
The application is online at bit.ly/VT-On-Site. Anyone who needs help filling out the form can email ANR.HealthyHomes@vermont.gov or call 802-828-0141. The toll-free number is 877-344-0354.
According to an ANR release, the agency plans to award funds to between 150 and 200 projects.
The program is aimed at low- to middle-income Vermonters. The program will consider income, environmental impact, household demographics, and the amount of work needed when choosing projects to award funding to. It plans to announce who it selected by May 1. People who receive money have to have their projects completed by 2026.
To get money, applicants must have a failed or inadequate drinking water or wastewater system. These can be wells, springs, septic systems, septic tanks, leach fields, drywells, and cesspools. The applicant must own and live on the property. The property must be residential with either a single-family home or a multi-family home of up to four units. The applicant’s household income must be under $80,835 a year.
Community groups aren’t allowed to apply directly but can help homeowners in doing so.
“Wells and septic systems can be costly to repair,” stated Adam Miller, director of environmental compliance at the Department of Environmental Conservation. “This funding will help many low- and moderate-income Vermonters to be able to afford these critical fixes that ensure safe, reliable systems and healthier living.”
This is the second round of the program. It was announced in 2021 and got a high level of response, according to ANR.
Those who applied for funding in the first round but didn’t get anything don’t have to apply again and their applications will be considered first in the second round.
About $5 million went out in the first round, going to over 180 homeowners in the state.
Rosalie Sharp, accessible assistance specialist at the DEC, said Monday that $5 million is expected to be awarded in this current round, and another $5 million in the third. All of that will be from ARPA.
There were a few minor changes made to the program since the first round, she said, mostly small clarifications to be made on the state’s side of things and nothing the public would notice, except for one change.
“The biggest change from when we opened the application is that the U.S. Treasury changed the guidance for eligible incomes,” said Sharp. “That was the most significant change.”
The state had been hoping to set the eligibility limit at $120,000 per year, but the federal government capped it at $80,835.
Sharp said the program was quite popular, taking in about 1,200 pre-qualification applications. She was the point person for most of them and was getting 100 calls per week in the first round.
“We are expecting interest in this round to be similar,” she said. “Especially because there were hundreds of applications who didn’t receive funding in the last round who appeared to be eligible.”
Most of the applicants, she said, have aging systems. The state’s housing stock overall is on the older side and, given that water and sewer systems tend to be expensive things to fix, many people put those repairs off. Sharp said between that and the fact the pandemic has led to more people at home, either working remotely, unemployed or hosting relatives, there’s more stress on these home systems.
Finding people who can do this work also can be a challenge, said Sharp. She recommends people call around to check on availability and see about being added to a waiting list if there is one.
The DEC estimates that 30% of people in Vermont use a well or spring for their water, while 55% of homes and businesses use on-site septic systems. While the number that fail each year is small, less than 1% according to the DEC, over the past two years there’s been a 30% increase in the number of failures.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.