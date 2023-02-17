A bill dubbed the “Affordable Heat Act” left the state Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy on Friday with a 5-0 vote.
The vote was entirely expected by the bill’s supporters and detractors.
Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison, chair of the Natural Resources and Energy committee, said Thursday that after it passes out of his committee it will go to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, then possibly to the Senate floor. It will then head over to the House of Representatives.
He said the bill calls for about $1 million to implement the credit tracking system that will be used to lower carbon emissions from the thermal sector.
The Affordable Heat Act, or S.5, is the reincarnation of the Clean Heat Standard bill that narrowly failed in the past biennium. It drew a fair amount of debate between people who say it’s needed in order for the state to meet its own requirements for carbon emissions reductions and those who say it will cause severe damage to the economy.
“I would say the architecture of the bill is the same,” said Bray. “Some rules got bigger, some rules got smaller; for someone outside of the process, it’s really just things being tuned, but the basic bones of it are the same.”
He said the bill applies to heating fuel sold in Vermont, not heating fuel passing through, and once the system for it is created, it will tell fuel dealers how many clean heat credits they need depending on how much fuel they sell. Bray said that while the bill’s detractors say it will drive up the price of fuel, the prices are already going that way, and that this bill will lower them while helping the environment.
He likened it to the creation of Efficiency Vermont, when people said that would only increase people’s electric bills. Bray claims Efficiency Vermont has saved Vermonters far more than it has cost them. He said he believes S.5, once it becomes law, will be no different.
Matt Cota, director of government affairs at Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, said Friday that the “Unaffordable Heat Act,” as he calls it, passing out of the committee isn’t a surprise.
“It will completely destroy a network of competitive industries that has delivered heat and hot water to four out of every five Vermonters,” he said. “Yeah, we’ve got a problem with it.”
Cota claims the bill is backed by larger fuel dealers who will be able to compete better in the environment it creates, leaving smaller, family-owned fuel dealers behind. “It’s an effort by the supporters to minimize competition, to drive out the various competitive enterprises that provide heat and hot water, to make it more expensive for the vast majority of Vermonters to heat their home in order to compel them to use less fossil fuels,” he said. “It is cruel. It is immoral, and if enough representatives don’t step up, it will become law.”
He drew attention to comments made by Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, a member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, at a committee meeting Feb. 9. The committee was considering a proposal by the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association to move the compliance deadlines to the summer months when they would be less busy.
“What I was saying to my colleagues, I’ve been frustrated with how complicated this bill is, and that I believe you should not support a bill as a legislator … if you can’t explain it to your constituents, and that I was having trouble getting the full dimension of the bill, namely that the opponents of the bill keep insisting that it’s going to raise heating costs when the whole purpose of the bill is to lower them,” he said.
The bill didn’t get any simpler, he said, but his understanding of it has improved, and he now not only supports it, but wishes it went further.
Cota said the Senate committee didn’t make any of the 12 or so changes his organization recommended, adding that the bill leaves a great deal to be determined as far as implementation and costs.
